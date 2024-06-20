Copa America 2024 live stream: Can you watch for free?

The longest-running international soccer competition, Copa America, is back for its 48th iteration, which is hosted by the United States. Undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated tournaments every four years, it needs no help drawing interest, but whenever USA and Mexico are also in the mix, the passion is certainly dialed up even further. That’ll be the case in the 2024 tournament, as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL teams will both compete for the first time in eight years.

In the United States, every match will be televised in English on either Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2, and in Spanish on TUDN, Univision or UniMas. But if you don’t have cable, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of Copa America 2024.

Is there a free Copa America 2024 live stream?

You can watch Copa America matches for free via any live-TV streaming service that has the necessary channels and a trial. That includes: Fubo (“Pro” channel package includes Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision and UniMas), YouTube TV (“Base Plan” includes Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision and UniMas) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package includes Fox, FS1 and Univision, but you’ll need to go up to “Ultimate” to also get FS2, TUDN and UniMas).

The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the others are both five. As such, even if you use all three free trials separately, it won’t quite get you through the entire tournament, which lasts a total of 24 days. Still, if you just want to watch a specific match or a short stretch of games for free, any of these options are perfect.

Watch the Copa America 2024 live stream on Sling TV

Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all get pricey after their free trials. So, if you’ve already used up all those trials, and you’re simply looking for the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Copa America 2024 matches, Sling TV is the answer.

The “Sling Blue” channel package includes Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1, while Fox Sports 2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. Together, it’s just $31 for your first month (normally $51 per month), which is far cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service with these channels.

It’s important to note that Fox is only available live in a few markets across the United States, so this option won’t work for everyone. However, you could also potentially get your local Fox channel with an antenna, and then simply use Sling for the Fox Sports 1 and 2 channels.

Watch the Copa America 2024 live stream from abroad

All of the streaming services we just covered are US-only. However, if you use a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your location/IP address and connect to a digital server in the United States. This allows you to access content as if you were physically located there, thus letting you watch Copa America matches on Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling from abroad.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there (you can check out our guide to the best VPN services), but we would go with NordVPN. It’s safe, maintains fast streaming speeds and is easy to use, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations