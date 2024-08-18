 Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defense with a huge opening-week fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today. The Citizens are surely favorites, as they will be in most matches this season, but as they learned last year when they drew with Chelsea twice in league play, nothing is ever a guarantee.

In the United States, the match starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable or you’re just looking for different ways to watch Premier League online for free, we’ve found all the best ways to stream Chelsea vs Man City today.

Is there a free Chelsea vs Man City live stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch the match on any live-TV streaming service that includes NBC in your market. Three of those–Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above)–include NBC in most markets and come with a free trial, allowing you to watch Chelsea vs Man City at no cost.

The Fubo free trial is seven days, plus it will have the match available in 4K (as long as you have a compatible streaming device), so that’s our recommended top option. But YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are both perfectly fine options, as well.

The cheapest way to watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If you’ve already used up your free trials, or you’re simply looking for the best way to watch as much Premier League action for as cheap as possible, then Peacock is a must-have streaming service during the season.

The “Premium” plan, which costs just $8 per month or $80 for the entire year, includes every single EPL match that is either not on TV or televised on NBC. The only matches that aren’t available live on Peacock are the ones on USA Network or CNBC, and even those you’ll be able to watch the next day as a replay.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream from abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to a digital server in the US and bypass geo locks. In other words, if you’re subscribed to one of the aforementioned streaming services, you can use a VPN to access them from abroad, even though they are technically restricted to US-only.

NordVPN is fast and easy to use, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to mitigate any risk. Or, if you’re looking for more options, you can take a gander at our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

