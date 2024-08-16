 Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Wolves live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Following their best Premier League season in 20 years, Arsenal open up the 2024-25 campaign with a fixture against Wolves at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners won both head-to-head matchups last year and are strongly favored to kick off the season with three points.

The match starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 17. If you live in the United States, it will be televised nationally on USA Network. But if you want to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live online, we’ve compiled all the best ways watch Premier League soccer cable-free.

Is there a free Arsenal vs Wolves live stream?

There are, in fact, three different ways you can watch Arsenal vs Wolves live online for free.

The first option: If you sign up for the Fubo “Pro” channel plan, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on your computer, phone or streaming device. Fubo is $80 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial. That means you can sign up, watch Arsenal vs Wolves (and any other televised match this weekend, including Man City vs Chelsea on NBC on Sunday) and then cancel your subscription without ever having to pay anything.

Additionally, Fubo will have this match available in 4K so long as you have a compatible streaming device and TV.

Along the same lines, you can also watch a live stream of USA Network via YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above). Like Fubo, they both have a monthly price but come with a five-day free trial. We would go with Fubo first since it has the longer free trial and the match available in 4K, but both of these will also work perfectly fine for watching the match at no cost.

The cheapest way to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream

You can also watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Wolves via the Sling TV “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes USA Network and 40-plus other channels. This doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA Network and NBC. It’s just $40 per month, plus it’s on sale for a mere $15 for your first month.

If you want to watch every Premier League match this season, Sling TV (every USA and NBC match) plus Peacock (every non-televised match) is by far the least expensive way to do that.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream from abroad

Outside of the United States without any international live stream options? You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP/address location and connect to a digital server in the US, thus letting you access Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. We personally rank NordVPN as the No. 1 option on our list of the 10 best VPN services, but there are plenty of good choices that will work here. You can also check out our guide to the best VPN deals right now.

