  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

FuboTV drops its cheapest plan, now starts at $70 a month

Phil Nickinson
By

FuboTV has quietly dropped its least-expensive tier, making the $70-a-month “Pro” plan the starting point for the streaming service. That’ll get you 110 channels, including your local broadcast affiliates, and the price is right in line with Hulu With Live TV, which has around four times as many subscribers as Fubo. YouTube TV, believed to be the second-largest live streaming service in the United States with 3 million subscribers as of October 2020 (the last time it gave updated numbers), remains at $65 a month.

The Pro plan also gets you 1,000 hours of cloud-based recording, and the ability to watch on up to 10 devices at once on your home network.

FuboTV interface on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Elite package is still in play and will get you 162 channels total, with the same cloud-based recording and simultaneous screens. The additional channels include nine in the “News Plus” section, and 43 that are part of the “Fubo Extra” package.

FuboTV in February announced that ended 2021 with 1.13 million subscribers, up 106% for the year. The company is expecting to end 2022 with around 1.5 million subscribers.

Along with YouTube TV, FuboTV is one of the only ways to watch the occasional live event in 4K resolution. Unlike YouTube TV, which charges extra for 4K support, FuboTV throws it in for free.

FuboTV is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, which cover the top platforms both in the U.S. It’s also available on Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, various smart TV systems, and in a web browser.

Editors' Recommendations

Sennheiser brings AirPlay 2 to Ambeo soundbars with Ambeo OS

Sennheiser's Ambeo Soundbar.

Disney+ maps out its worldwide summer expansion

Disney+ on a TV.

Devialet’s first soundbar has 17 drivers and costs $2,400

The Devialet Dione soundbar, seen wall-mounted.

The ace up the CNN+ sleeve is you

Screenshot of CNN Plus on an iPad.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Save $100 on Quickbooks Desktop Pro Plus when you download today

A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.

How to clean up and organize your photos

A camera next to a laptop, with a cat relaxing in the background.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for March 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 preview introduces Knuckles

Knuckles strikes in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

An animated version of Rosa Salazar stares out in a scene from Undone.

CNN+ soft launches in web browsers a day early

CNN Plus as seen on the CNN website.

Asus lowering Nvidia GPU prices by up to 25% on April 1

Four Asus graphics cards Photoshopped into the sky.

Guillermo del Toro’s best films according to Rotten Tomatoes

The Best Films of Guillermo del Toro