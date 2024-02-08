(HBO) Max free trial: Can you stream for free in 2024?

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is a mixture of all the things you saw on HBO Max with the addition of Discovery content. One of the most popular streaming services, the service has added news content like CNN Max and the Bleacher Report sports add-on along with a bunch of live sporting events to ensure it has more of a hold on the media streaming services world. The growing list of live events might not be your route to watch the Super Bowl for free but it’s great for other sports fans. If you’re keen to check it out for yourself, here’s what you need to know about signing up.

Is there an (HBO) Max free trial?

There’s no conventional HBO Max free trial to speak of. While other streaming services might allow you to simply log on and pick a free trial, HBO Max is a little more complicated than that.

Right now, one method to check out HBO Max for free is to activate a new Roku streaming device. One of the best streaming devices you can buy, new Rokus currently come with a 27-day free trial of the ad-free version of Max but the deal only runs until mid February 2024. If you have an unlimited Cricket wireless plan, you can also enjoy Max for free.

Can you get HBO Max for free?

Max costs from $10 per month with the ad-supported plan costing $10 a month or $100 a year, Max without ads costing $16 a month or $150 a year, and Max Ultimate Ad Free priced at $20 a month or $200 a year.

However, if you want to check out some of what Max has to offer, you can do so for free. It has a free episode library to tempt you in with episodes of some of the best shows on Max like Succession, House of the Dragon, 90 Day Fiancee, and others. If you pay for HBO through your cable provider, you also have access to Max ad-free.

Are there any (HBO) Max deals?

Sign up for HBO Max for a full year rather than month by month, and you’ll save some money. By doing so, you get two months of the ad-supported plan for free so you pay $100, while the ad-free plan drops to $150 for the year compared to $16 per month aka $192 for the year. While a full year of Ultimate Ad-Free would cost $240 if you paid monthly, committing to an annual plan drops the price to $200 so you save $50.

