 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

(HBO) Max free trial: Can you stream for free in 2024?

Jennifer Allen
By
HBO Max app icon.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is a mixture of all the things you saw on HBO Max with the addition of Discovery content. One of the most popular streaming services, the service has added news content like CNN Max and the Bleacher Report sports add-on along with a bunch of live sporting events to ensure it has more of a hold on the media streaming services world. The growing list of live events might not be your route to watch the Super Bowl for free but it’s great for other sports fans. If you’re keen to check it out for yourself, here’s what you need to know about signing up.

Is there an (HBO) Max free trial?

There’s no conventional HBO Max free trial to speak of. While other streaming services might allow you to simply log on and pick a free trial, HBO Max is a little more complicated than that.

Right now, one method to check out HBO Max for free is to activate a new Roku streaming device. One of the best streaming devices you can buy, new Rokus currently come with a 27-day free trial of the ad-free version of Max but the deal only runs until mid February 2024. If you have an unlimited Cricket wireless plan, you can also enjoy Max for free.

Can you get HBO Max for free?

Max costs from $10 per month with the ad-supported plan costing $10 a month or $100 a year, Max without ads costing $16 a month or $150 a year, and Max Ultimate Ad Free priced at $20 a month or $200 a year.

Related

However, if you want to check out some of what Max has to offer, you can do so for free. It has a free episode library to tempt you in with episodes of some of the best shows on Max like Succession, House of the Dragon, 90 Day Fiancee, and others. If you pay for HBO through your cable provider, you also have access to Max ad-free.

Are there any (HBO) Max deals?

Sign up for HBO Max for a full year rather than month by month, and you’ll save some money. By doing so, you get two months of the ad-supported plan for free so you pay $100, while the ad-free plan drops to $150 for the year compared to $16 per month aka $192 for the year. While a full year of Ultimate Ad-Free would cost $240 if you paid monthly, committing to an annual plan drops the price to $200 so you save $50.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you stream for free in 2023?
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Unfortunately, there is not a Disney Plus free trial right now. Disney hasn't offered one for a few years. However, you can currently get the ad-supported version of Disney Plus for just $2. Disney is offering a special discount that gets you three months of the service for $2 per month. The service is normally $8 per month, so you'll save $24 total by the end of your three month subscription. This offer is only available until September 20, 2023.

Another way to save is through the Disney Bundle, which sees ESPN Plus and Hulu thrown in for just $13 a month. On their own, Disney Plus is normally $8 per month, Hulu is $8, and ESPN is $10, so this is a great deal.  If it sounds good to you, you should start your subscription now. The price of the Disney Bundle is increasing to $15 on October 12, 2023.

Read more
Is there a Spotify free trial? Get Spotify Premium for free
Spotify app icon on iPhone.

There are a ton of music streaming apps, and it seems like another one pops up every year . In this broad and competitive field, a few names stand taller above the rest, and none may be taller than Spotify. In fact, only Apple Music can truly compare, as it's the only music streaming app that outpaces Spotify in the United States, although Spotify is still the king worldwide. If you're interested in giving one of the best music streaming services a try and are curious to know if there's a Spotify free trial (or other ways to save), then keep reading.
Is there a Spotify free trial?

A basic Spotify membership is free, but new subscribers can get a Spotify free trial for the Premium membership. Spotify Premium gives you access to all the streaming features that Spotify has to offer, such as on-demand playback, ad-free listening for the entire catalog, and offline listening. Spotify Premium is priced similarly to its two biggest competitors, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, at $10 per month.

Read more
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Cyber Monday deals don't really get much better than being able to buy a huge Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for $398 instead of $568 at Walmart. A massive saving of $170, this is a great chance to embrace QLED technology for less than usual. You're going to need to be fast though as this TV is already hugely popular and liable to sell out. Here's a quick look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Onn. 65-inch QLED TV
Cyber Monday TV deals are always worth holding out for as demonstrated by this Onn. 65-inch QLED TV. While it may not come from one of the best TV brands, there's no denying that gaining QLED technology for such a low price is worth it. Quantum Dot technology means that it looks better than a standard LED screen with a quantum filter that precisely controls color output. That leads to more vibrant colors and deeper blacks all on screen at the same time. With sharp contrast and upscaling abilities, your 4K and HDR content looks extra punchy and clear, so it's great for movie fans.

Read more