Is there a Spotify free trial? Get Spotify Premium for free

There are a ton of music streaming apps, and it seems like another one pops up every year . In this broad and competitive field, a few names stand taller above the rest, and none may be taller than Spotify. In fact, only Apple Music can truly compare, as it’s the only music streaming app that outpaces Spotify in the United States, although Spotify is still the king worldwide. If you’re interested in giving one of the best music streaming services a try and are curious to know if there’s a Spotify free trial (or other ways to save), then keep reading.

Is there a Spotify free trial?

Spotify app icon on iPhone.
A basic Spotify membership is free, but new subscribers can get a Spotify free trial for the Premium membership. Spotify Premium gives you access to all the streaming features that Spotify has to offer, such as on-demand playback, ad-free listening for the entire catalog, and offline listening. Spotify Premium is priced similarly to its two biggest competitors, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, at $10 per month. Your premium Spotify free trial is automatically started when you sign up, and it lasts for 30 days. That’s a full month to stream any song or podcast you like to your heart’s content (with no ads, we might add); after the trial period, your membership reverts to the free tier unless you decide to upgrade to Spotify Premium. Only then will you be required to enter your payment information.

Can you get Spotify for free?

Yep, anybody can sign up for Spotify totally free — no credit card or other payment information required. Only Spotify Premium is the paid membership tier. As you’d expect, your free Spotify membership has some limitations: On-demand listening for specific tracks is limited on the mobile app (although fully available in your web browser), you can only listen to full albums on shuffle, you can only skip a limited number of tracks per hour, and you have to deal with ads.

However, there may be ways to get Spotify Premium free if you look around. Spotify is, after all, the most popular music streaming service in the world, and third parties often team up with Spotify to offer free Premium memberships (or at least an extended free trial period) under certain circumstances. Right now, for instance, you can get a three-month Spotify free trial for the Premium membership when you sign up and use PayPal when you enter your payment information.

Service providers such as cellular network operators, ISPs, and live TV streaming services may also include free Spotify Premium memberships with select plans. Keep your eyes open for deals like that to get Spotify free, even if only for a number of months. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have all been known to offer this as a perk, and Walmart bundles a free six-month subscription with all Walmart+ memberships. Meanwhile, Starbuck offers its employees a free Premium account.

Are there any Spotify deals?

People with headphones listening to Spotify on a MacBook.

Spotify Premium rings in at $10 per month if you decide to pay monthly. However, you can save $20 by opting to pay upfront for an annual membership, which costs $100. That basically gets you two months of Spotify Premium for free. There are some other ways to save on Spotify Premium, as well: The $13/month Premium Duo plan lets you have two users on your account, which is $7 cheaper than buying two individual Premium memberships. And for $16 per month, the Premium Family plan lets you have six users on your account. That’s a lot cheaper than paying for six Spotify Premium memberships! Finally, students enrolled at an accredited higher education institution can get a 50% discount on Spotify Premium, bringing it down to just $5 per month.

Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free
amazon discounts prime membership for us military and veterans

If you do a lot of shopping online then you know one of the biggest expenses from it is the shipping to have items sent to your home. If you want reduced or free shipping, listen up. Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you're not a member, you're almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer's premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. It really is a digital treasure box of fun, because you get so much with your membership. If you're reading this, you're probably interested in signing up, but if you don't want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here's everything you need to know.
Is there an Amazon Prime free trial?

There is indeed an Amazon Prime free trial. It's available to new subscribers and anybody else who has not had Amazon Prime (either a paid or trial membership) in the last 12 months. It's a pretty good one, too, letting you enjoy all the features of Prime for a full 30 days. Amazon Prime comes with a lot of benefits, so anything less than 30 days likely wouldn't be long enough to really explore what your membership has to offer. These include an Amazon Prime Video free trial, a 30-day Amazon Music free trial, free games and in-game content with Prime Gaming, free e-books with Prime Reading, and more.

Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
how to clean up your keywords and refresh seo strategy semrush logo feature image large

It takes a lot to run a business, let alone start one. There is so much more to establishing an online business than just registering a domain, making a website -- even with a Wix free trial -- and calling it a day. Potential customers must be made aware that your business exists, and for that to happen in the digital age, you need to make use of modern online marketing tools. That's a broad field, though, encompassing keyword research, search engine optimization, data analytics, and other elements that can be pretty technical (not to mention intimidating) to the uninitiated. Enter Semrush, one of the best online marketing suites that makes all that stuff easy -- but it's not free. Maybe you want to give it a try before signing up for a premium subscription? If that's the case and you are looking for a Semrush free trial, then you're in luck. Read on. We have all the details for you, below.

Is there a Semrush free trial?

Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.

There are some excellent shows and movies on Hulu, and it's a fantastic service that offers a lot of varied content, not unlike Netflix. But if you're not already an active subscriber, you might be looking to give it a try before spending any money. If that describes you, and you've been searching for a Hulu free trial, we're here to help. We've got everything you need to know about getting a Hulu free trial, plus we look at if there are other ways to get the streaming service for free, and what Hulu deals are worth checking out. Just remember, if you want to use any streaming service, Hulu included, you'll need a streaming device, so it might be worth checking out the best Roku deals too. Nevertheless, keep on reading while we guide you through everything you need to know about getting Hulu for less.
Is there a Hulu free trial?

Yes, there's a Hulu free trial! Right now, you can get one month free on either the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or the no-ads plan. If you're only planning on sticking around with Hulu for a month, you may as well sign up for the no-ads plan to save any interruptions. You'll need to hand over your credit card details but you won't be charged until the date that the one-month trial runs out. However, much like how there's no Disney Plus free trial, there's no Hulu with Live TV free trial.

