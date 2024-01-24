 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Fubo deals: Get 7 days free and $25 off Fubo Elite

Andrew Morrisey
By
Fubo TV.
.

Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services because it has a lot of channels to offer across several different subscription plans. It’s one of the more popular options when it comes to getting rid of expensive cable or satellite subscriptions. Fubo subscription packages start at $80 per month, but if you’re in search of some savings we’ve tracked down the best Fubo deals out there.

Today’s best Fubo deals

Fubo isn’t the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market, but there’s good news if you’re looking to watch Fubo for free. A Fubo free trial is available to new subscribers, and it’s currently the best Fubo deal. You’ll get seven days of free access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineup, which includes more than 400 channels and the likes of FX, ESPN, Nickelodeon, NFL Network, and USA Network. There’s also a pretty impressive Fubo deal available to eligible American Express cardmembers that discounts Fubo’s Elite channel package $25 per month for three months.

  • Fubo TV free trial —
  • Fubo Elite —

How much does Fubo cost?

Fubo has four base subscription packages to choose from. Fubo Pro costs $80 per month and include 184 channels. Fubo Elite costs $90 per month and has just more than 250 channels. Fubo Premier comes in at $100 per month and offers 262 channels. Finally, Fubo Latino costs $33 per month and has 65 channels in its lineup.

Related

There are also plenty of add-ons to choose from with a Fubo subscription. NBA League Pass costs $15 per month, and Showtime is an $11 per month add-on. Starz is $10 per month and MGM+ comes in at $6 per month, and packages like Sports Plus with NFL Redzone cost $11 per month.

What can you watch with Fubo?

Fubo is known for its large channel lineup, as it offers access to almost every channel you’ll find on cable and satellite. Sports lovers are often drawn to Fubo because of its great offering of sports networks. They include Root Sports, FS1, FS2, USA Network, NBC Golf, Tennis Channel, NFL Network, NHL Network, and the ESPN networks, among many others. Additional favorites you can find in the Fubo channel lineup include Discovery, Disney Channel, TLC, MTV, VH1, TV Land, SyFy and National Geographic.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Watch NBA, NFL, and more: Get 50% off a month of live TV with Sling
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

So, you want to watch live sports on the cheap? You aren't alone, and plenty of Live TV streaming services are ready to cater to your needs. But one service is looking better than all the others at the moment, and that's Sling. Sling TV has two plans, Orange and Blue, plus a combo that is called "Orange + Blue" and all of the plans are 50% off right now for your first month. So, you can get either Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $20 (instead of the usual $40) or Sling Orange + Blue for $28 for one month. That's a savings of $20 or $28 dollars, respectively. Tap the button below to see the plans and offers yourself, or keep reading to see how to get the most out of Sling for your sports watching.

Why you should subscribe to Sling
Current Sling comes with three plans. All Sling plans come with 50 hours of DVR that can be used for all channels (except Local Now, ESPN3, ACC Network Extra, and SEC Network+) and many of the offered channels offer on-demand content. What channels you get, and how many devices you can stream on, depend on which plan you get.

Read more
Save $400 on the fantastic LG C3 OLED TV in time for the Super Bowl
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Super Bowl 58 will kick off on Sunday, February 11, 2024, which is right around the corner. Don't you want to watch the game on a large, gorgeous OLED TV? We sure do. But we also don't want to spend all our hard-earned money and savings on a new TV. It helps to peruse the best OLED TV deals and even some of the best TV deals for standard sets. You can save a little money and get a great TV. Sometimes, there are deals worth calling out, like the one Best Buy is offering on the LG C3 OLED TV. Just before the Super Bowl, you can get LG's 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV for $400 off, which brings the price down to $1,700 instead of $2,100. If you're interested, act soon, it will sell out quickly. If you want to know why OLED is so great, keep reading.

 
Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED TV
First, let's talk about the technology behind OLED TVs and why it's so different. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, where the LEDs used to display a picture are individually lit using an electrical current. Organic molecules produce the light for the LEDs so that each pixel can be controlled individually. That also means in dark scenes where the pixel needs to be black, the light is essentially turned off, giving you accurate black tones. It results in the picture being truly black instead of washed out because of the lighting behind the panel. OLED also offers incredible sharpness and contrast, far beyond what you may be used to with standard LED TVs. This ultra-slim LG C3 Series smart TV uses OLED technology, with LG's brightness booster, plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. It's no wonder why LG's OLED TVs dominate the list of the best OLED TVs for 2024. LG holds the top two spots.

Read more
Sony’s best Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off right now
Sony soundbar deal on HT-A7000 7 channel system product image.

So you have a 4K or 8K smart TV. That's great. But no home theater is complete without a proper sound system. Breathtaking audio can launch any entertainment experience to new heights, transforming it into an immersive, one-of-a-kind event. Imagine hearing those jets flying overhead or the explosions and gunfire shaking the living room walls. You'll get that with Sony's HT-A7000 7.1.2 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos. It offers 360 Spatial Sound to envelope the room and uses unique sound mapping technology to do it. Here's the best part, though. Thanks to a Sony soundbar deal at Best Buy, it's $400 off. This is one of the best soundbar deals out there right now. Usually $1,400, you can grab it today for just $1,000. Did we also mention it has the Google Assistant built-in?

 
Why you should buy this Sony soundbar deal on the HT-A7000
Perfect for any room at just about any size, the Sony HT-A7000 features a host of audio technologies and features to deliver the ultimate at-home theater experience. You get 360 Spatial Sound, which essentially creates phantom speakers around you, sound field optimization to calibrate the audio stream to your environment, and high-quality video passthrough with Dolby Vision. But that's just the start. Dolby Atmos audio, DTS:X, and integrated UI and controls through the BRAVIA quick settings offer even more to love.

Read more