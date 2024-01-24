Best Fubo deals: Get 7 days free and $25 off Fubo Elite

Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services because it has a lot of channels to offer across several different subscription plans. It’s one of the more popular options when it comes to getting rid of expensive cable or satellite subscriptions. Fubo subscription packages start at $80 per month, but if you’re in search of some savings we’ve tracked down the best Fubo deals out there.

Today’s best Fubo deals

Fubo isn’t the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market, but there’s good news if you’re looking to watch Fubo for free. A Fubo free trial is available to new subscribers, and it’s currently the best Fubo deal. You’ll get seven days of free access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineup, which includes more than 400 channels and the likes of FX, ESPN, Nickelodeon, NFL Network, and USA Network. There’s also a pretty impressive Fubo deal available to eligible American Express cardmembers that discounts Fubo’s Elite channel package $25 per month for three months.

How much does Fubo cost?

Fubo has four base subscription packages to choose from. Fubo Pro costs $80 per month and include 184 channels. Fubo Elite costs $90 per month and has just more than 250 channels. Fubo Premier comes in at $100 per month and offers 262 channels. Finally, Fubo Latino costs $33 per month and has 65 channels in its lineup.

There are also plenty of add-ons to choose from with a Fubo subscription. NBA League Pass costs $15 per month, and Showtime is an $11 per month add-on. Starz is $10 per month and MGM+ comes in at $6 per month, and packages like Sports Plus with NFL Redzone cost $11 per month.

What can you watch with Fubo?

Fubo is known for its large channel lineup, as it offers access to almost every channel you’ll find on cable and satellite. Sports lovers are often drawn to Fubo because of its great offering of sports networks. They include Root Sports, FS1, FS2, USA Network, NBC Golf, Tennis Channel, NFL Network, NHL Network, and the ESPN networks, among many others. Additional favorites you can find in the Fubo channel lineup include Discovery, Disney Channel, TLC, MTV, VH1, TV Land, SyFy and National Geographic.

