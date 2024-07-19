This dorm room TV is on sale for just $80 at Best Buy

There are TV deals that slash the prices of premium displays, but there are also some offers that make cheap screens even more affordable. If you want something cheap and small that can stack on your dorm room dresser, here’s one to consider — the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV, which is down to only $80 following a $50 discount on its original price of $130. TVs don’t get cheaper than this outside of Goodwill, so if you’re on a tight budget, this may be what you need, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV

You don’t need one of the best TVs if you just want a basic display for cramped areas like dorm rooms and garages. For these situations, the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV is an excellent choice. Its relatively small screen means it won’t take up too much space, but with HD resolution you’ll still be getting decent quality for watching your favorite shows and playing video games. It also comes with lots of ports to connect your devices, including three HDMI ports, a USB port, a headphone jack, and more.

Despite its low price, the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV is a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Not only does it give you access to all of the streaming services that you’ve subscribed to, but it also enables voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

The 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV is already very affordable at its sticker price of $130, but it’s currently even cheaper following a $50 discount from Best Buy that drops its price to only $80. We expect a lot of demand for a TV that’s selling for this low, so before stocks run out, you’ll have to secure your own if you’re interested. Proceed with your purchase of the 32-inch Insignia F20 Series HD TV right now, as tomorrow may already be too late if you want it for this price.