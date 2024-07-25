 Skip to main content
The ‘best TV you can buy right now’ is $300 off at Walmart today

Picture of a bird on a Sony A95L QD-OLED.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If you’re willing to spend a chunk of change on TV deals to breathe new life into your home theater setup, we can’t recommend the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV enough. You can get its 55-inch version at $299 off from Walmart, which reduces its price from $2,798 to $2,499. The discount doesn’t make it affordable, but that’s an excellent price for a TV that we’ve identified as among the best in the industry. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want this Sony TV for cheaper than usual though, as the offer may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV

Reigning supreme over our roundup of the best TVs is the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, which we described as the best TV you can buy right now. It all begins with its QD-OLED technology that practically combines the benefits of QLED TVs and OLED TVs. You can expect perfect black levels, amazing response time, wide viewing angles, and fantastic eye comfort, alongside improved brightness and color accuracy.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, as enabled by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR. It’s also a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform, for access to all of the streaming services and the most popular streaming shows. If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV offers exclusive features for the console for a much more enjoyable gaming experience.

You simply can’t go wrong with the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV if you’re shopping for a new TV, and there’s a chance that it now fits within your budget as a $299 discount from Walmart lowers its price to $2,499 from $2,798. If you’re still hesitating to make this investment, just remember that a lot of shoppers will be interested in this bargain. If you don’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy savings when buying the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more