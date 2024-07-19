Beats Studio Buds are still nearly half off after Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day deals are officially over, but Amazon’s 47% discount for the Beats Studio Buds has not yet disappeared. The wireless earbuds, which are originally sold at $150, are still down to nearly half-price at $79, for savings of $71. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, and since it may disappear at any moment you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds

Our Beats Studio Buds review describes the earbuds as the AirPods Pro Lite, as these wireless earbuds offer a host of helpful features at an affordable price. First and foremost, you’ll enjoy powerful but balanced sound with these audio devices, which are compatible with both iOS and Android. While listening to your favorite playlists, you can either block all external sound by turning on active noise cancellation, or let them all in through transparency mode.

Every purchase of the Beats Studio Buds comes with three ear tip sizes so that you can find the best possible fit, which you’ll need if you want to maximize their battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case. The wireless earbuds feature an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, so they won’t get damaged during intense workouts nor by sudden rainfall.

If you weren’t able to shop for true wireless earbuds deals during Prime Day, the good news is that there are still some opportunities available, including Amazon’s $71 discount for the Beats Studio Buds. They’re down to just $79, which is nearly half their sticker price of $150 for $71 in savings. There’s no telling when the offer will expire, but since it’s a holdover from Prime Day, we don’t expect it to remain available for much longer. If you think the Beats Studio Buds are the perfect wireless earbuds for you, buy them now as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.