Prime Day true wireless earbud deals: Apple, Sony, Bose, JBL, more

By
The Asus Cetra Speednova earbuds sitting open on a PC case.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Even though Prime Day is well and truly over, there are still a lot of opportunities for you to grab a pair of wireless earbuds, with deals ranging from the budget-friendly to the high-end, such as the AirPods Pro 2. In fact, these deals below are great to pair with one of these Prime Day smartphone deals, and if you’ve just grabbed one of these Prime Day TV deals, even better since you can watch your stuff without bothering other people in the house. On the other hand, if you’re more interested in a headphone experience, then these Prime Day headphone deals might be a better option for you to check out. You can also check our general Prime Day deals roundup for some other options too.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

If you have one of the best iPhones, then you’ll certainly want AirPods. These deals will get you the best price:

  • AirPods (3rd Gen) —
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) —

Best Prime Day Sony wireless earbuds deals

Some of the best Sony headphones deals are actually on their earbuds. Check out these deals for a great price:

  • Sony WF-C700N truly wireless noise canceling earbuds —
  • Sony LinkBuds S —

Best Prime Day Bose wireless earbuds deals

While you may think of Bose as the maker of the best noise-canceling headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, they also make incredibly good earbuds. Try these for a great Prime Day discount:

  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

More Prime Day wireless earbuds deals we love

The world of earbuds extends way beyond these picks, and many other great earbuds are on sale now, too. Here are our favorite Prime Day deals on other earbuds:

  • Soundcore Life P3 by Anker —
  • JBL Tune Flex —
  • JBL Endurance Peak 3 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro —
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro —

How to choose wireless earbuds on Prime Day

Generally speaking, choosing wireless earbuds on Prime Day is similar to choosing them on any random day of the year. The two things that you might want to emphasize a bit more, however, are the very latest models that are going through their first deals cycle and whatever the previous model is. For example, if the latest buds in a line are called the “DTBuds 4” go ahead and check for deals on the “DTBuds 3” too. You might be surprised at what you find.

But what about if you’re truly clueless as to where to start, even at the best of times? The process still isn’t that difficult.

Surprisingly, the first step is not to consult the list of the best wireless earbuds. The real first step is to look at your phone. See an Apple logo anywhere? You probably want AirPods. Their features link up well with the Apple ecosystem and they get pretty consistent updates. Just see how head gestures are coming to iOS 18.

See one of the best Android phones instead? Congratulations, you’ve just earned the burden of a dozen choices. It’s time to make a choice. For generally great headphones that fit just about any situation, now is the time to check that list of the of best earbuds. Alternatively, if you’re a bit jealous of AirPods users but recognize that they just make as much sense with your current phone, check out our list of the best AirPods alternatives to get an idea about what you can get that will match the quality and style of AirPods but still make sense for your phone.

Need something more specialized? Check out our listing of the best noise-canceling earbuds to bring a little piece of peace and serenity with you wherever you go. Or, for something completely different, check out the best open-ear earbuds for something that isn’t shoved in your ear and lets more noise in than is typical of earbuds.

How we chose these true wireless earbud Prime Day deals

If it can be difficult to pick out just one pair of earbuds for yourself, how do we handle finding so many? As you’ve clearly seen above, we start by sorting through the best earbuds brands, picking out popular models that are having good deals. We’re also looking for a fairly wide range of products within each category, giving you a good price selection. While Apple earbuds are obviously somewhat limited in scope, AirPods aren’t the only buds on the market. You can get quality budget earbuds at this time, too, put down to an ever lower price.

And, speaking of these brands, know that many are having competing sales during the Prime Day event. While “Prime Day” is an Amazon-specific thing, that doesn’t lock out other retailers and manufacturers from putting things on sale at the same time. We’re keeping our eyes to the ground and looking around, finding the lowest prices from many sources while deals are going on.

More Unmissable Deals

