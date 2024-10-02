 Skip to main content
Prime Big Deal Days TV Deals 2024: Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Update 10/2/24: We’ve been monitoring the early Prime Big Deal Days offers for about a week now, and we haven’t seen much movement. Deals that we saw earlier this week are still live (one of the Amazon Fire TVs below even got a bit cheaper), but not a ton of new, noteworthy ones are popping up. But we’re still a week away from the event, so we’ll keep monitoring things.

The October 8 and October 9 Prime Day deals may still be a bit away, but we’re already seeing a lot of excellent TV deals that are worth picking up. In fact, we’re seeing both early Prime Day QLED TV deals and Prime Day OLED TV deals, so there is a huge amount of options out there if don’t really want to wait until Prime Day officially kicks off. And, just to make you’re life easier, we have specialty selections for every size of TV (50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, 75-, and 86- inch TVs all have plenty of offers), so you can pick the size that’s perfect for you.

Also, while you’re at it, you may want to check out these Prime Day soundbar deals, while these robot vacuum Prime Day deals and Fitbit Prime Day deals are always quite popular and have deep discounts.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $240 $370 35% Off

Amazon 50-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV product image white bg
Amazon

Amazon’s 4-series Fire TV is the perfect budget-friendly 4K TV if you’re looking to save a little bit extra. It comes with HDR 10 and, even better, HLG, which is an HDR standard used by many sports broadcasters, which is rare to see on a TV this cheap, especially after you consider the 35% discount.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K — $416 $670 15% Off

Amazon's Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED on an advertising screen.
Amazon

If you’re in the Amazon ecosystem and just want a better TV experience that involves QLED, the Amazon Fire TV Omni series is the way to go. In fact, when we got our hands on it, we felt that “it’s a decent-quality TV that puts an excellent Amazon experience front and center,” which, for a TV going for $416 instead of $670, is better than we can ask for!

SAMSUNG Q60D Series 65-Inch 4K QLED TV — $798 $898 11% Off

The Samsung 70-inch Q60D QLED 4K Tizen TV against a white background.
Samsung

Kicking it up a notch, this 11% off may not feel as impressive, but the Samsung 60D Series certainly will. At 65 inches, it comes with all the features you’d expect, such as Quantum HDR, Dual LED, and even a 4K upscaler so you can continue to watch your older content.

SAMSUNG S90D Series QN48S90D 48-Inch OLED 4K TV — $1,098 $1,598 31% Off

Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.
Samsung

While OLED TVs are still finding their place in the market, this 48-inch S90D is probably one of the cheapest ones you’ll find, especially as this deal knocks $500 off the price. Of course, it also comes with OLED HDR, a base refresh rate of 144Hz that’s great for gaming and sports, and a 4K upscaler so you don’t leave your old content behind.

LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV — $1,300 $1,800 27% Off

LG C4 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The LG C4 Series received one of the highest accolades we could give it: “It’s outstanding. This is the OLED TV tier most people should buy.” So, for a very respectable 27% off, you can snag one of the best OLED TVs out there in a large 55-inch size.

Sony 65-Inch OLED BRAVIA 8 4K TV  — $1,898 $2,500 24% Off

sony bravia 8 oled
Digital Trends

Of course, 65-inch TVs are becoming the norm these days, and if you want a great deal on an OLED one, then this Sony Bravia 8 is really the way to go. With a whopping $601 off, it has a very impressive 120Hz refresh rate that’s perfect for console gaming, and it even has some special PS5 features like auto-HDR mapping, which is great if you own the console.

SAMSUNG 85-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED TV — $2,399 $4,297 44% Off

.
.

If you want your TV to be as much a piece of art as a way to watch your entertainment, then The Frame TV is the way to go. With a whopping $1,898 discount, this TV comes with everything you’d expect, as well as the added Art Mode, which cycles various famous paintings and artworks, and looks exactly like a framed painting because of the matte layer on the screen.

LG 77-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K TV — $2,000 $3,500 42% Off

The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.
LG

Not everybody wants a massive TV, but if you do and you want it to be OLED, it’s hard not to recommend this 77-inch LG B4 Series, especially with the staggering 44% discount. It comes with all the specs and features you’d expect, with the standout being the 120Hz refresh rate, which is impressive on a screen this size.

How to choose a 4K TV on Prime Day 2024

The amount of TVs that are available these days is truly staggering, especially with all the best TV brands having up to a dozen or more lineups on offer that you can pick from. Of course, one of the first things you’ll want to consider when buying any 4K TV is what sort of size to buy. It’s not just about getting the biggest screen possible, as a lot of that depends on where you’re placing the TV and how far away you’re going to be sitting from it. We’ve actually created a really useful guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy, so you should definitely check that out first.

After you know what size you want, then you’ll want to consider if you wish to go for a normal LED TV, a QLED TV, or an OLED TV. You can check out our QLED TV versus OLED TV breakdown guide for more information. Of course, the higher up that scale you go the more money you’re spending, which is why getting the size right first is important so you aren’t overpaying.

You should also consider if there are any brand benefits you get when pairing with other devices, such as extra features with a Samsung TV if you have a Samsung phone, or extra features with certain Sony TVs if you have a PS5.

How We Chose These 4K TV Prime Day Deals

There are a huge number of TV deals out there during Prime Day. In fact, Prime Day is one of the biggest and most competitive categories, so it can sometimes feel as if there are too many options. That said, we do have our decades of collective experience to rely on, as well as certain tools we have to look at things such as historical pricing. Ultimately, the goal is always to provide you with the best bang for your buck, so every TV on here is the cheapest you’ll get for the features and sizes you see on the list.

We also do our best to ensure you’re getting the minimum amount of specs that we’d expect to see, including a 4K resolution and HDR, with HLG and higher refresh rates also being a significant deciding factor on what we do or don’t include.

