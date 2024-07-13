 Skip to main content
50-inch TV Prime Day deals: 4K TVs for under $200

By
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.
Hisense

If your guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy says you should get a 50-inch TV, you don’t want to miss the discounts from this year’s 50-inch TV Prime Day deals. We’ve gathered the best bargains below, including our favorite, to help you figure out what to purchase for the shopping event. Prime Day TV deals always sell out quickly though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of these Prime Day deals, you’re going to have to act fast and complete your transactions as soon as you can.

Best 50-inch TV Prime Day deal

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $190, was $300

The 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with The Handmaid's Tale on the screen.
Insignia

For an affordable option that’s even cheaper for Prime Day, check out the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Despite its low price, you’ll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and  DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with compatible soundbars, and VESA pattern 200 x 200 for easy and safe wall mounting. The 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV, so you’ll be able to watch all of the popular streaming shows, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to let you use voice commands to search for content, control playback, and more with Amazon’s Alexa.

For the 50-inch TV Prime Day deals of Best Buy, the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is on sale for only $190, following a $110 discount on its original price of $300. That’s incredibly cheap for a TV of this size and with all the features that it provides, so don’t be surprised if stocks run out quickly. You’re going to miss out if you keep hesitating, so we highly recommend pushing forward with the purchase as soon as possible.

More 50-inch TV Prime Day deals we love

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

There are many other 50-inch TVs that you should consider for Prime Day, and we’ve rounded up the best ones below. Whether you’re looking for 50-inch TV Prime Day deals that will fit a tight budget, or you’re planning to make an investment on a premium screen for your home theater setup, there’s something that will match your needs among the offers here. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on these discounts though, so you’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately.

  • TOSHIBA 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K TV —
  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 50-Inch DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K —
  • Samsung 50-inch Class 4K UHD Commercial LED TV —

How to choose a 50-inch TV on Prime Day

There’s no easy way to narrow down your choices if you’re planning to buy a 50-inch TV on Prime Day, but we’ll do our best to help you out so that you can decide on the TV that you’ll be buying and complete your transaction for it as soon as possible. If you take too long with your decision, you may miss out on the potential savings from the shopping event.

If you’re sure that a 50-inch TV is the right size for you, you’re going to want to check out our best TV brands so that you would know the names that you should be looking for when browsing through 50-inch TV Prime Day deals. These brands will give you excellent value for money across the entire budget spectrum, but if you want more specific recommendations, take a look at our roundup of the best TVs. Not all of them come with a 50-inch version, but for those that do, they should be at the top of your list for your Prime Day purchase.

Our 4K TV buying guide discusses everything else that you should consider when choosing between 50-inch TV Prime Day deals, starting with the recommendation of going for a TV with high dynamic range and a high refresh rate for a bright, colorful, and smooth viewing experience. You’ll also have to decide between the different display technologies, as each have their own advantages. For example, OLED TVs are capable of perfect black levels, while QLED TVs are unmatched in terms of peak brightness. Any 50-inch TV that you buy should be a smart TV though, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite streaming shows as long as you have the necessary subscription.

Last but not least, it’s highly recommended that you set a maximum budget for 50-inch TV Prime Day deals as you don’t want to overspend on your purchase. That’s partly because you shouldn’t get a TV that you’ll have trouble paying for, and partly because you should be setting aside some cash in case you come across another offer that you can’t refuse while Prime Day is still active.

How we chose these 50-inch TV Prime Day deals

When we selected the 50-inch TV Prime Day deals that we recommended above, the primary criteria was that we want you to end up with a purchase that you’ll feel was worth every single penny. That’s why we stuck with tried-and-tested brands — so you won’t buy a TV that breaks down after a short period of time. We also made sure that the offers fall across a wide budget range, so there will be something that will cater to those who don’t have much to spend and those who are willing to splurge on a premium display with the latest technologies.

You will notice that our list of the best 50-inch TV Prime Day deals don’t stop at Amazon — there are also some offers from other sources like Best Buy and Walmart. That’s because with all of these retailers competing for the attention of shoppers during the event, prices keep dropping, which is good news for everyone. The links above lead to the lowest prices for these 50-inch TVs, and we’ll keep updating the offers while Prime Day is still happening to make sure that this holds true for all of them.

