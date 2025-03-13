If you’re looking for an affordable 50-inch TV, this Best Buy deal is for you

Bells and whistles may be fun to use every once in a while, but sometimes you just need a TV that turns on and streams Netflix. Fortunately, pretty much every TV is a smart TV these days, and if you’re trying to save money on a new set, allow us to point you toward this fantastic offer from our pals at Best Buy:

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED at Best Buy or Amazon, you’ll only pay $210. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series

Partnering with Amazon for apps and games, all modern Insignia TVs use Fire TV OS for apps, wireless casting, and smart home controls. The F30 Series even comes with an Alexa-powered remote, so you’ll be able to use the assistant to search for movies and shows, open and close apps, change inputs, control smart home gear, and more. And should you want to bypass Wi-Fi in favor of a hardwired connection, the Insignia F30 comes with an Ethernet port, too.

As for picture and sound quality, you’re in good hands with this LED TV. Do keep in mind that Insignia is a Best Buy house brand known for budget-friendly pricing and features. So, while you shouldn’t expect TV perfection, what you can expect is a bright and colorful picture with decent contrast levels and limited HDR support. Sound-wise, the TV isn’t half bad, but you may find you’d like to pair it with a soundbar at some point.

The F30 Series has a native 60Hz refresh rate and no VRR or ALLM support, but you can manually switch to the Game picture preset for reduced input lag.

Score the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED while it’s $90 off because we’re not sure when or if there will be another markdown. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly TV options, consider looking through our lists of the best TV deals, best Amazon deals, and top Best Buy deals, too.