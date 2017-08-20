It’s finally happened: the 4K Ultra HD revolution has left the star-studded homes of the video elite and landed in Everytown, U.S.A. Now just about anyone can get a TV equipped not only with 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also high dynamic range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and color shading. The best news is, you don’t even have to compromise on screen size anymore to save a buck — you can now get a new, large-and-in-charge ambassador of epic imaging without emptying your savings. The only question is, which are the best TVs under $1,000?

While it’s true that 4K content hasn’t kept pace with the hardware, it’s now coming in from multiple directions, and the latest TVs also boast better future-proofing, the latest processing and motion technologies, and more. Follow along below for a close look at four of the very best TVs you can buy under $1,000.

(Note: TV prices fluctuate often, and some of our picks may rise or fall in price over the course of the year. Also, if you’re looking for even more affordable choices, check out our picks for the Best TVs under $500.)

The Best

Sony 55-inch X800 E series ($998) Sony’s X800E series may sit at the middle of Sony’s lineup, but it’s anything but middling. Great picture quality relies heavily on processing, and nobody does it better than Sony. The X800E series boasts fantastic black levels, brilliant colors, and eye-popping brightness thanks to impressive HDR technology to combine for an unmatched picture in its class. The X800E runs on Google’s Android TV platform, which includes Google Cast technology so you can beam content from a massive list of apps right from your phone. That includes 4K content from Google Play, which adds to services like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon for a large swath of high-resolution video content. And hey, if you’re into talking to your TV, the system also now works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. All of that awesomeness is packed into a sleek package behind a 55-inch display to create a serious value factor. Screen size 55-inch Display technology LED Backlighting Edge-lit Refresh rate 60 Hz Buy it now from: Amazon

The Rest