It’s finally happened: the 4K Ultra HD revolution has left the star-studded homes of the video elite and landed in Everytown, U.S.A. Now just about anyone can get a TV equipped not only with 4K Ultra HD resolution, but also high dynamic range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and color shading. The best news is, you don’t even have to compromise on screen size anymore to save a buck — you can now get a new, large-and-in-charge ambassador of epic imaging without emptying your savings. The only question is, which are the best TVs under $1,000?
While it’s true that 4K content hasn’t kept pace with the hardware, it’s now coming in from multiple directions, and the latest TVs also boast better future-proofing, the latest processing and motion technologies, and more. Follow along below for a close look at four of the very best TVs you can buy under $1,000.
(Note: TV prices fluctuate often, and some of our picks may rise or fall in price over the course of the year. Also, if you’re looking for even more affordable choices, check out our picks for the Best TVs under $500.)
The Best
Sony 55-inch X800 E series ($998)
Sony’s X800E series may sit at the middle of Sony’s lineup, but it’s anything but middling. Great picture quality relies heavily on processing, and nobody does it better than Sony. The X800E series boasts fantastic black levels, brilliant colors, and eye-popping brightness thanks to impressive HDR technology to combine for an unmatched picture in its class.
The X800E runs on Google’s Android TV platform, which includes Google Cast technology so you can beam content from a massive list of apps right from your phone. That includes 4K content from Google Play, which adds to services like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon for a large swath of high-resolution video content. And hey, if you’re into talking to your TV, the system also now works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. All of that awesomeness is packed into a sleek package behind a 55-inch display to create a serious value factor.
|Screen size
|55-inch
|Display technology
|LED
|Backlighting
|Edge-lit
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
The Rest
Samsung 49-inch MU8000 ($798)
While it boasts a slightly smaller screen than some TVs on our list, the gorgeously designed MU 8000 sits towards the top of Samsung’s standard 4K Ultra HD lineup, offering HDR support, serious brightness levels, excellent color, and deep black levels for a great picture in any lighting. The TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS interface, which we consider to be among the best platforms in TV land.
Samsung’s TVs also have some handy features for everyday use, including the ability to recognize the HDMI inputs you plug into them, label them on the screen, and automatically setup your remote to control them for serious convenience as you move through multiple content sources. At just under $1,000, it’s a steal of a deal that will bring your TV-viewing habits into the future.
|Screen size
|49-inch
|Display technology
|LED
|Backlighting
|Edge-lit
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
LG 55-inch UJ7700 ($764)
LG’s UJ7700 does one thing better than anything else on our list: Thanks to LG’s use of an IPS-style LED display, this baby has awesome off-angle viewing. That’s something the vast majority of TVs in its class can’t boast. But that’s just one of the UJ7700’s many perks. The TV also offers a bright and vibrant picture, solid HDR performance that even supports the Dolby Vision format, and a killer interface with LG’s “Magic Remote,” which allows you to point and click through the webOS system like a Nintendo Wii remote. The best part is, you can pick up all those goodies for under $900.
|Screen size
|55-inch
|Display technology
|LED
|Backlighting
|Full array
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
TCL 55-inch P607 ($649)
No one is more surprised than us at the final pick on our list. But the fact is, TCL’s P607 offers a phenomenal value at its price point, and well above it. The TV offers performance that stands tall with the rest of our list, including premium processing, and 72-zones of locally-dimmed LED backlights for a clear, uniform picture. Brightness is relatively impressive, as is contrast, and even the colors are surprisingly accurate.
Fans of the intuitive and powerful Roku streaming devices will find even more reasons to fall in love with this TV, as Roku’s interface is baked in for quick and easy search across a massive swath of apps and content; Roku also lets you pause live over-the-air TV when used with an antenna. Add in HDR support that also includes Dolby Vision, and this TV is already an enticing option, but at $650-700 for the 55-inch version, it’s nothing short of a game changer.
|Screen size
|55-inch
|Display technology
|LED
|Backlighting
|Full array
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
