Best Buy just knocked $300 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV

Sony - 65 Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony

Best Buy is regularly one of the best places for TV deals and that’s certainly the case with the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV which is currently on sale. It usually costs $1,600 but it’s currently down to $1,300 so you save $300 off the regular price. If you’ve always wanted a large TV but you’ve been waiting for a lower price, this is a good opportunity to enjoy such an experience, all from a highly reputable brand. Want to know more? Let’s take a deeper look at what the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV has to offer.

Why you should buy the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV

Sony is a hugely aspirational TV brand which is hardly surprising given it consistently ranks highly in looks at the best TV brands. Generally, if you buy from Sony, you’ll be happy. With the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV, you get plenty of great features. That includes its 4K HDR Processor X1 which offers a picture which is smooth and clear, even when upscaling non-4K content. There’s also Triluminos Pro support which provides billions of accurate colors which are natural and beautiful.

There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support as you’d expect from any of the best TVs while exclusive features for PlayStation 5 owners mean an improved picture quality when gaming too. Motionflow XR helps guarantee a blur-free picture even when things get hectic on screen, while there’s also 4K X-Reality Pro for bringing back lost texture and detail to old images. For sound, you can enjoy all the benefits of Dolby Atmos.

When finding something to watch, the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV is a breeze thanks to Google TV with Google Assistant. It’s simple to find all your favorite streaming services either with the remote or by using your remote. Google TV is generally pretty speedy to use too. Of course, the real selling point to the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV is how big it is while still offering a rich picture experience. It’s the ideal TV to place in your living room and enjoy a more cinematic experience.

Usually costing $1,600, the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV is down to $1,300 for a limited time at Best Buy. A great investment to make, check it out now before you miss out on the sweet $300 discount.

