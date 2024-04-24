 Skip to main content
HD to 4K: these home theater projectors are up to $2,000 off

The Optoma UHD55 projector.
Optoma

While TVs are great, if you want to have a large screen TV that goes over 80 inches, you’re liable to spend thousands of dollars, and if you want to go over 100 inches, you may not even find any options at all, especially at the consumer level. Luckily, there are a lot of great projectors that can not only hit those targets but exceed them and do it at a much cheaper cost than a regular TV. Even better, there is quite a big sale right now at Crutchfield on home theater projectors, with everything from budget-friendly options to top-of-the-range stuff.

What you should buy in Crutchfield’s projector sale

Not all projectors have to be incredibly expensive, and you can grab a great project for a good price with the Optoma HZ40HDR, which is , saving you a solid $450 in the process. It’s an FHD projector, although it can handle 4k and HDR sources,  and the bulb has a 30,000-hour life span, which is pretty great for a budget-oriented projector. On the other hand, if you want 4k, Optomo has a good budget option for that too, the Optoma UHD35STx, which is a 4k short-throw projector with HDR10 and HLG HDR going , which isn’t a massive discount on the usual $1,549, but it’s still pretty good.

If you want to go for something a bit more mid-range, one excellent option is the Hisense PX2-PRO, another 4k projector with an ultra-short throw and sizes going from 90-inches to 120-inches and is . It has HDR10 and HLG HDR, and Hisense itself is known for some great-quality and budget-friendly TVs, so you’re getting some solid image fidelity. Similarly, Samsung The Premiere LSP7T is another excellent mid-range projector that’s going for the slightly , adding things like HDR10+ and compatibility with Samsung Galaxy devices, which is a big bonus for those who are already in the Samsung ecosystem.

Of course, there are also options you can pick at the very high-end, such as the JVC DLA-NZ7R  that’s , although that’s down from $9,000, so it’s a $1,000 in savings. Of course, it’s jam-packed with features, including 8K e-shift to get 8k resolutions, support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR, and is able to cover an impressive 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut. It can also hit screen sizes as big as 200 inches and has a special 3rd-gen laser diode that can deliver purer light with minimal color shading, which can sometimes happen when you use HDR and have higher brightness.

