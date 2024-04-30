Hurry! Beats Studio 3 headphones are down to $159

Looking for cheap headphone deals? Take a look at what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Beats Studio 3 noise cancelling headphones for just $159. The headphones normally cost $350 so you’re saving $191 off the regular price, which is fantastic value for well-known headphones. If you’re keen to know more about what they have to offer, check out what we have to say below.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 headphones

Now nearly four years old, the Beats Studio 3 seemed a little expensive for what they had to offer back in the day but now that they’re enjoying a price drop, you get all the benefits that come from Beats headphones for less. That means incredibly easy pairing with Apple products as well as a very comfortable design so they feel good on your head all day long.

Due to the age, you won’t see USB-C connectivity here with micro-USB being the order of the day but battery life of about 22 hours with ANC on or up to 40 hours with it switched off is more than good enough. Quick charge means 10 minutes of charging gives back three hours which is more than good enough for most situations.

Not quite one of the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Beats Studio 3 still offer plenty to like here for the price. Background sounds are reduced with ANC on without missing out on audio quality for whatever you’re listening to. The ANC may not cope with windy conditions as well as pricier options but they do a great job with passive noise isolation as well as toning down on surrounding noises.

In a similar vein, the sound quality won’t rival the best headphones but many people will be happy at this price. The bass isn’t as strong as other Beats but you do get a more neutral EQ which will satisfy many people.

Crucially, our Beats Studio 3 review points out they’re worth the money when they drop in price. Guess what? That’s right now. Normally costing $350, they’re down to $159 right now at Walmart. The discount is likely only available for a limited time so check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations