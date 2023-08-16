Best Powerbeats Pro deals: 20% off right now

Powerbeats headphones are the perfect low-profile headphones for running. If you love the bass-heavy speakers in traditional over-the-ear Beats headphones, you should stick with Powerbeats for your activity earbuds. They have great sound quality, a comfortable and snug fit, and good noise cancelling. Right now there are only two major Powerbeats Pro deals, one on the wireless model and one on a renewed, wired model. Check them out below.

Powerbeats Pro — $200, were $250

The crème de la crème of the Powerbeats lineup is the Powerbeats Pro. These earphones are some of the most popular choices to use with Apple devices thanks to their easy pairing and great sound. In our review of the Powerbeats Pro we praised their battery life, great sound, solid construction, and stylish design. Talking about the battery, the earbuds themselves will last for 8-9 hours of playback, and the case gives another astonishing 24 hours of charge. The case is chunky — notably larger than cases for alternative buds like the Apple AirPods — but when it carries so much extra battery, we can’t be mad about that. The buds offer great audio as well, with Beats’ signature thumping bass which is ideal for those who enjoy a bit of boost to the bottom range.

Powerbeats 3 (Renewed) — $56, were $59

If you want the Powerbeats experience but you haven’t the cash for the Powerbeats Pro, then often you’ll find deals on the more affordable Powerbeats 3. These sporty headphones have a similar styling and bass-heavy sound, but unlike the true wireless Pros, these are wireless headphones with a cord between the two ear pieces. You’ll find similar ear hooks to keep them in place though, making these also a great choice for working out. The sound quality on the Powerbeats 3s just isn’t as good as what you’ll get from Powerbeats Pros, though you will get a lot of the same thumping bass if that’s what you’re after. The Powerbeats 3 do offer upsides, though, like a rock-solid connection which is more stable than the occasionally finicky Pros. In our comparison of the Powerbeats 3s and the Powerbeats Pros, we had to say that the Pros came out firmly on top. But if you’re hoping to score a cheap Powerbeats Pro deal, you might want to consider the more affordable Powerbeats 3s.

