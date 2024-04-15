For stylish headphone deals look no further than Best Buy which has the Beats Studio Pro for $150 off. Usually costing $350, you can buy them for $200 which is a fantastic price for highly sought after Beats headphones. Sure to be popular, we’ve taken a quick look at what they offer so you’re all ready to hit that buy button with glee.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

The Beats Studio Pro offer a typical slick Beats design with some great features that make them easy to use. Promising immersive listening through Beats’ most powerful custom acoustic platform, the headphones are pretty great for the price. Sound surrounds you thanks to the headphones providing personalized spatial audio along with dynamic head tracking so you feel fully drawn into whatever you’re listening to. As our review explains, it’s particularly great when watching movies and sounds “eerily close to a full home theater system”.

Alongside great sound quality, there’s ANC which works towards blocking out environmental noises around you so you can focus on what matters — your music. The Beats Studio Pro aren’t quite up to the quality of the very best noise-cancelling headphones but they still do a pretty good job of blocking out unwanted noises. There’s also an always useful transparency mode for when you do want to hear what’s going on around you such as if you’re crossing busy roads.

Frustratingly, the Beats Studio Pro lack some key features for pricier headphones like hi-res codecs, wear sensors, and Bluetooth multipoint support but at this lower price point, that’s less important than if it was directly competing with the best headphones.

The Beats Studio Pro do at least look great, sound good, and offer a variety of ways to connect including USB-C, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm audio input. The cans are perfect for daily use such as for your commute, walks, or simply relaxing after a long day with a battery life of up to 24 hours with ANC on or 40 hours with it switched off sure to keep you happy.

Usually priced at $350, the Beats Studio Pro are currently down to $200 at Best Buy. The perfect time to score a sizeable $150 discount, check out the deal now by tapping the button below. These headphones will soon be happily part of your daily tech collection.

