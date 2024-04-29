 Skip to main content
Save $50 on the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds

For great quality earphones at an excellent price, check out Walmart which has some of the best headphone deals of the day. Currently, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for $249 meaning you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $299. If you’re looking for new earphones, this is the perfect opportunity to do so for less. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer truly exceptional spatial audio. It’s one of the biggest selling points to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra which really reinforce how great the audio is with all Bose products. The sound signature is energetic with plenty of sparkle on the upper-mids and highs. There’s also support for Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, aptX Adaptive, and plenty more hi-res audio.

Alongside that, like the best wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra offers great ANC so you can enjoy blocking out the world around you. Even the best noise-cancelling earbuds see a battery dip when the feature is enabled but the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is still pretty good. It has up to 24 hours when you include the case or six hours from one charge. That number drops to four hours or 16 charges in total when using immersive audio, but that should still keep you happy for most of the day.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are certainly comfy enough to wear all day long with a nicely snug fit which feels great in your ears. Such a neat fit is perfect for ensuring you get personalized sound with CustomTone technology adapting the sound to your ear’s unique shape. Nine combinations of eartips and stability band sizes means you’ll be happy with the results here.

As with other Bose headphones and earphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are also great for taking calls. There are noise-rejecting microphones which focus on your voice and filter out background noise, with simple touch controls ensuring you can easily take calls without going near your phone.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are great earphones for walks, using at work, or even working out. Normally costing $299, they’re down to $249 for a limited time only at Walmart. The $50 saving is unlikely to stick around for long with the earbuds proving popular already. If you think they’re the earphones for you, hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

