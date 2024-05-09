 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose, Sony, and more: 131 headphone prices slashed, from $8

By
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony / Sony

Best Buy has a huge sale on headphones right now meaning if you’re looking for great headphone deals, this is the retailer you need to check out. Discounts mean that you can buy earbuds from just $8 but there are also deep discounts on high-end options too. Keen to learn more? Of course you are! We’ve picked out some of our favorites but you can also tap the button below to see the sale for yourself. With hundreds of options, you don’t want to miss out.

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale

For some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, check out the

which are down to $180 right now. Usually costing $250, the
Related
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are exceptional. They offer a custom-built driver for low distortion, crisp and clear high notes, along with deep and rich bass. Adaptive audio dynamically blends Transparency mode with ANC so you get the best listening experience without any disruption. Features like personalized spatial audio and personalized volume further help matters.

Another option is the

which are down to $180 from $350. While saving $170, you also get headphones with support for Dolby Atmos while also including personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking. ANC does a great job of blocking out unwanted sounds and there are EQ-optimized sound profiles any time you connect them via USB-C. They look stylish too while one-touch pairing is consistently convenient.

Another option is the

for $280 instead of $350. Widely regarded as some of the best headphones in the past, the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones have been overtaken by the Sony WH1000XM5 but with this discount, we recommend going with the slightly older model. They offer exceptional ANC along with adaptive sound control which adjusts according to what you’re doing. The headphones and companion app can detect what you’re up to such as walking or traveling before adapting in an appropriate way. They also have great touch controls, Multipoint support for pairing with two devices at the same time, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

With so many headphones in the Best Buy Spring sale, we haven’t got the time to list every single one here. Instead, we’ve just picked out some of our favorites. To check out the full sale including discounts on Bose and other major brands, tap the button below to see how big the savings are.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV for under $230 right now
Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with remotes pointed at it.

Walmart frequently has some of the best TV deals out there, and that’s the case today with a sweet deal on a Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV. Usually $258, it’s currently down to $228 making it even better value than before. It’s the ideal TV for anyone on a tight budget or for those people looking for a new TV to add to their den, child’s bedroom or even kitchen. Here’s what you need to know before you buy it -- but bear in mind that the deal is proving very popular already so it will likely end soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety thanks to its offerings including cheaper TVs as well as some great more high-end models too. With the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV, you get some great essential features. That includes its large 4K screen but it goes further than that. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get improved realism and color throughout whatever you’re watching. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so that you can enjoy practically non-existent motion blur even when you’re watching fast-moving action or playing a game.

Read more
Best soundbar deals: Save on Bose, Samsung, Vizio, and more
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

If you’ve been shopping the best TV deals or already have the best TV at the center of your home theater, the experience isn’t complete until you’ve gotten yourself some good audio to accompany it. Whether you prefer to kick back with some sports, news, or want to catch up on the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more, a new soundbar can add an entirely new dimension to the experience. Soundbars make a great way to save as well, with even the best soundbars often seeing a discount. We’ve rounded up all of the best soundbar deals to shop right now, including offers from big brands, such as Bose deals and Sonos deals. You’ll find them below, and if you need further help you can check out our guide on how to buy a soundbar.
Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar -- $98, was $130

The Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar is as simple as soundbars can come, with two channels -- the standard left and right -- that you can link to your TV through an HDMI ARC connection or to your mobile devices through Bluetooth. It may have a compact design, but it will deliver improved audio quality while you're watching TV shows or movies, and it features Sony's S-Force Pro Front Surround technology that fills your room with sound.

Read more
This 58-inch 4K TV is discounted to $258, and it’s selling fast
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

Walmart has many awesome TV deals at the moment, and that includes $40 off the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV. Already a great price at $298, it’s now even more affordable at $258. If you need a new TV for your living space and you don’t want to spend too much, this is the ideal opportunity to get something great for less. Here’s what else you need to know about the deal before it sells out soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV
You may not see the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV among our look at the best TVs but it’s still worth your time and money if you’re looking for something inexpensive. The obvious highlight is its sizeable 58-inch 4K TV screen but the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV also has some other convenient and eye-catching features.

Read more