Bose, Sony, and more: 131 headphone prices slashed, from $8

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a huge sale on headphones right now meaning if you’re looking for great headphone deals, this is the retailer you need to check out. Discounts mean that you can buy earbuds from just $8 but there are also deep discounts on high-end options too. Keen to learn more? Of course you are! We’ve picked out some of our favorites but you can also tap the button below to see the sale for yourself. With hundreds of options, you don’t want to miss out.

What to shop for in the Best Buy headphones sale

For some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, check out the

Another option is the

Another option is the

With so many headphones in the Best Buy Spring sale, we haven’t got the time to list every single one here. Instead, we’ve just picked out some of our favorites. To check out the full sale including discounts on Bose and other major brands, tap the button below to see how big the savings are.

Editors' Recommendations