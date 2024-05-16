 Skip to main content
This 50-inch 4K TV is only $200 right now, and people love it

A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Right now you can buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $200. It normally costs $300, so by buying it today you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Even better, the TV has reviewed surprisingly well by many of Best Buy’s customers. If you’re keen to know more about how good it is, keep reading while we take you through its offerings.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t automatically mean you should write this TV off. Instead, check out the user reviews for this TV. One reviewer explains that the “picture is surprisingly clear for a television at this price point” while another says that “the picture and sound quality is fantastic” referencing how their kids use it while playing on their PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sure, it won’t compete with the best TVs for extensive features but the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV has the essentials.

Besides its 4K panel, it has Dolby Vision support so you get more vivid picture quality, sharper contrast, and a more precise color palette. It also has Dolby Audio for clearer sound so you get an experience better than your average budget 4K TV. The TV promises to be simple to set up too thanks to it having Xumo TV which makes it simple to stream all your favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and many others. Any time you want to share content from your Apple phone, you can do so via Apple AirPlay support.

Rounding things off well, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV has a voice remote so you can always search for what to watch using your voice rather than relying on tapping in commands on the remote itself. It’s a timesaver and much more convenient.

A surprisingly feature-rich budget 4K TV, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $200. With reviews describing it as “great” and a “good buy”, it’s ideal if you’re on a budget and need a new TV.

