These Skullcandy over-the-ear headphones are down to $100 from $200

Skullcandy is a brand that’s been on the market for a while, and it make some pretty good headphones, even if they may not necessarily compete with the best headphones on the market like Sony’s XM5s or the Apple AirPods Max. Luckily, these Skullcandy Crusher Evo are a pretty solid option for the usual price they go for, which is $200, but this deal from Best Buy that knocks them down to just $100 makes them an actual steal. As such, they’re perfect if you’re shopping for a solid mid-range pair of headphones on a tight budget.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo

Even for a pair of $200 headphones, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are surprisingly powerful when it comes to bass, and is perfect for those who really enjoy bass-heavy music. A lot of that is achieved by Skullcandy’s Sensory Bass system, which asks you to register the frequencies you can hear in a series of tests, and adjusting the EQ accordingly. Interestingly, this personal audio adjustment is probably one of the best in the industry, although if you don’t really want to fuss around with that, the audio out of the box is still pretty excellent, so they’re a perfect set to grab and use immediately.

That said, there are a couple of downsides, with probably the biggest one being that there isn’t any active noise cancelling (ANC), and although the passive noise cancelling is pretty good, it obviouslt cant competen with headphones that have ANC. Another small issue that’s really going to be hit and miss, is the shallow ear cushion depth, so if you have ears that stick out, they might not be comfortable to wear in the long term. On the other hand, both of these are relatively minor issues in the long term, and the fact that the Crusher Evo get nearly 40 hours of battery are a huge advantage that can make up for some of the other problems.

Overall, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo are a great pair of headphones, and the discount from Best Buy that brings them down to $100 makes this deal worth grabbing. On the other hand, if the Crusher Evo is not really what you’re looking for, there are some other great headphone deals you can take a look at.

