The 77-inch Samsung S84D OLED TV is on sale with a $1,700 discount

If you feel that your home theater setup is due for an upgrade, you may want to push through with it through one of the most amazing TV deals we’ve recently seen. The 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV, which has an original price of $3,300, is currently available from Best Buy with a massive $1,700 discount that more than halves its price to just $1,600. That’s an excellent offer for a fantastic screen, which probably means stocks will be running out fast. Proceed with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to lose your chance at the savings.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV

The 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV uses organic light emitting diodes to control the brightness of individual pixels, resulting in total black levels, wide viewing angles, and excellent response times. In addition to these benefits, which are highlighted in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, the Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV promises immersive surround sound through Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. The OLED TV can also upscale content with lower resolution to 4K Ultra HD quality using AI and its NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor.

You’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch on the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV because it’s a smart TV that runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform. You’ve got access to all of the streaming services that you’ve got subscriptions for, as well as other kinds of apps that will let you maximize the capabilities of the OLED TV. It also has an EyeComfort Mode that automatically adjusts blue light levels depending on the time of day, to prevent strain on your eyes.

In an attention-grabbing offer that’s at the top of our lists of Samsung TV deals and OLED TV deals, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV from $3,300 all the way down to only $1,600. It would be tough to find a $1,700 discount anywhere else, so if you’re interested in this bargain, we highly recommend moving forward with the transaction as soon as possible. If you don’t, you may miss this opportunity to get the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV for less than half-price.