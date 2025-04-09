The huge 77-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV has a $1,700 price cut

One of the best TVs released in 2024 and still sold brand-new in 2025 is the Samsung S90D Series. A premium 4K QD-OLED with the works, this Samsung set is usually quite pricey, but today, every size of the S90D is discounted, including the 77-inch version. That means, for a limited time, the Samsung 77-inch S90D Series 4K QD-OLED is marked down to $2,000. The full MSRP on this model is $3,700.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90D Series

When it comes to brand reputation, Samsung is one of the most noteworthy names in the TV business. The S90D is actually a combination of two picture technologies: quantum dots (for enhanced colors) and self-emissive pixels. The former delivers color and peak brightness levels on par with some of the best midrange QLED TVs, while the latter allows the TV to achieve inky black levels, details that look even better when watching a movie or show in a dark room.

Whether you’re watching SDR content (like cable or your old DVDs) or something in 4K HDR on Netflix, the S90D is constantly analyzing and optimizing the sources you feed it. The TV also has a native 144Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and VRR and ALLM support, which makes it a great choice for modern game consoles and PCs.

Smart TV features are provided by Tizen OS, Samsung’s longstanding smart hub partner. The latest version of the software brings hundreds of apps to the table, along with hundreds of free live TV stations and casting capabilities.

It’s only a matter of time before the S90D goes back up in price, and considering you can still get your hands on some S90C models, there’s a good chance the S90D will be sold new for the foreseeable future.

Save $1,700 when you purchase the Samsung 77-inch S90D Series 4K QD-OLED and do take a look at our lists of the best Samsung TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best QLED TV deals, too.