Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame TV has a 35% off deal today

We all know Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, but one of the brand’s most unique sets is the Samsung LS03D 4K QLED, perhaps best known as The Frame. It’s designed to look like a wall-hung piece of art, and we came across this awesome sale today:

For a limited time, Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED (2024) is discounted to $1,300. That’s a $700 discount off its normal price. Purchase at Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, and Samsung to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch The Frame

With its quantum dot-enhanced colors and high-matte display, The Frame delivers rich and lifelike colors. You can also expect top-shelf glare and reflection handling, which makes the TV a good choice for a brightly lit room. It also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (port 4 only), so gamers should be pleased with PlayStation and Xbox visuals and performance.

The included Slim-Fit Wall Mount allows the Samsung Frame TV to hang like a painting on your wall, and you can purchase various bezel styles that mount over the TV’s existing frame. Connect the TV to Wi-Fi and start showcasing prints and photos from the Samsung Art Store, or connect a USB flash drive with your own pictures and videos.

The Samsung Frame TV doesn’t get quite as bright as other Samsung models, but if you have a specific room aesthetic you don’t want disturbed, the boutique design of this Samsung might be just the right fit. Plus, you’ll be able to stream Netflix and boatloads of other movie and TV show apps!

Save $700 on Samsung’s 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED (2024) when you purchase today. We also recommend looking through our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best Samsung deals.