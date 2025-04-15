This popular Samsung 85-inch QLED TV has a $500 discount today

If you’re looking for a monstrous TV but don’t want to remortgage your home to afford the big purchase, you may want to take a gander at our list of the best 85-inch TV deals. And if you’re partial to Samsung TVs, you’ll be glad to know that the following model is on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Samsung 85-inch Q60D Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP for this TV is $1,700.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q60D Series

Sometimes, the size of the TV matters more than the actual picture quality. In the case of the Samsung Q60D, you get a thoughtful blend of both screen real estate and sharp visuals. The Q60D may not deliver a perfect picture, but it gets bright enough to watch SDR and HDR content in a moderately lit room. Samsung’s 4K upscaling also does a nice job of leaning on all those extra pixels to enhance most lower-res content.

The Samsung Q60D isn’t the most saturated set when it comes to color volume, but the lifelike hues this QLED is able to pull off will be more than sufficient for most folks. And even though the TV is capped at 60Hz, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator tech helps to improve motion clarity for fast-moving content like sports and video games.

Features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity and DTS support are missing from this Samsung TV, but the Tizen OS smart hub helps to soften the blow. The hub gives you access to popular apps and hundreds of free live TV stations and has a solid UI that is simple to navigate (it’s packed with ads, though).

Save $700 on the Samsung 85-inch Q60D Series 4K QLED when you purchase today. We also keep lists of the best 75-inch TV deals and best Samsung TV deals if you want more options to look through.