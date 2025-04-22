 Skip to main content
Get this 50-inch Insignia TV while it’s marked down to $220 from $300

Good Deal
An affordable TV shouldn’t skimp on picture features and smart tech in favor of a lower price point. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals because we want our readers to have the best of both worlds; at least in terms of performance and value. To that end, we found a great promo today:  

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED at Amazon for only $220. The full MSRP on this model is $300. 

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 Series

An entry-level 4K TV with limited picture optimizations, the Insignia F30 may not be as advanced as higher-priced midrange and premium LED models, but it more than covers the basics. The TV gets bright enough to deal with glare and reflections from ambient light sources. It also provides good color accuracy and contrast levels, though not quite on the level of a TV with local dimming or an OLED screen.  

The 50-inch F30 size is a great choice for a smaller living room or viewing space, and the built-in Fire TV OS gives you quick access to popular apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. You’ll also be able to use the Alexa Voice Remote to control some of your TV-watching experience (searching for content, changing inputs, etc.) with voice commands. 

The F30 Series has a native 60Hz refresh rate but relatively low input lag when in Game Mode. It’s not the end-all-be-all discount LED for gaming, but it’ll definitely get the job done. 

Save $80 on the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED when you purchase today. If you’d like more TV recommendations, you should also take a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best Amazon deals for additional discounts and promos. 

