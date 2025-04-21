The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV has a $300 discount today

When it comes to premium and midrange OLED TVs, one of the best brands in the business is LG. For 2024, top honors went to the LG G4 and C4 Series, both of which we were able to get our hands on. And now that the LG 5 models are due to hit shelves, you can expect discounts on older sets to appear more frequently, including right now:

Today, the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED is marked down to $1,400 from its $1,700 MSRP.

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

We tested the LG C4 last October, and our review team said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.” Scoring 4 out of 5 stars, we also praised the LG C4 for its impressive contrast levels, rich colors, and great picture upscaling.

The LG C4 is able to get bright enough to overcome glare in brightly lit rooms, which is something OLED TVs usually struggle with. The TV also delivers impressive HDR highlights, plus support for every format except HDR10+. The C4 has a native 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, too, which makes it a great choice for console and PC gaming.

Apps, casting, and other internet features are made possible by LG’s webOS 24. Access popular platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Max, as well as hundreds of free live TV channels. There’s even a 40-watt 2.2 speaker system that can virtually upmix to 9.1.2 (Dolby Atmos, anyone?).

Save $300 when you take home the LG 65-inch C4 Series 4K OLED today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG products.