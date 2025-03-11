LG provides pricing for the 2025 G5 and C5 OLEDs

Kicking off the 2025 OLED TV release schedule, LG has announced the pricing and availability for its two most popular TV series — the premium-tier G5 and step down C5. Both TV series are historically on our best TVs list, and after seeing both of them in person last week for LG’s reviewer workshop in New Jersey, we fully expect repeat performances.

The most notable improvement to LG’s OLED technology is the move from a three-layer panel with MLA (micro lens array) to a four-layer panel structure. The four stack includes layers for each primary color — one for red, one for green, and two for blue — instead of two blue and a single red/green/yellow layer in the old design. The new G5 uses what LG calls Brightness Booster Ultimate technology with the 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch versions (the 97-inch G5 uses Brightness Booster Max) which is three times brighter than the B series and 45% brighter than the G4 OLED. That increase is not only on peak brightness, but full-field white brightness as well. At the reviewer’s workshop, LG lined up the G5, G4, and two top-tier competitors from last year to show off the brightness improvements on the G5, and the results were pretty remarkable.

The G5 has two certifications from UL Solutions — Perfect Black, which indicates black levels at or below 0.24 nits up to 500lux (meaning in the room), and Perfect Color, signifying color consistency levels over 99% up to 500lux. The certification is meant to show the consistent performance in both dark and light viewing situations.

Being introduced this year is Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation. This works the same as other ambient light modes (which we generally recommend you turn off), but linked with a Filmmaker Mode option.

Both the G5 and C5 have AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard which allow you to customize your picture and sound profile to your liking. The preference information is linked to your login profile with Voice ID and stored in the cloud, so if you go to a friend’s home and want to call up your picture and sound preference modes, you can sign in with your account and use your settings while your account is active (each TV can have a maximum of 10 accounts logged in at a time).

This year also brings a redesign to the Magic Remote, which is smaller and slimmer with fewer buttons. The remote is backwards compatible with the past couple years of LG TVs.

Pricing for the G5 series (available in March 2025) is as follows:

55-inch LG OLED55G5WUA: $2,499

65-inch LG OLED65G5WUA: $3,399

77-inch LG OLED77G5WUA: $4,499

83-inch LG OLED83G5WUA: $6,499

97-inch LG OLED97G5WUA: $24,999

LG is reverting to its old stand/wall mount strategy. Unlike last year’s G series, the 55- and 65-inch sizes will not come with a table stand and instead be shipped with a wall mount, as will all the sizes of the G series. A table stand will be available as a separate purchase (although in the past it’s usually been difficult to find them in stock at online retailers).

The C5 series (also available in March 2025) will be available in six sizes:

42-inch LG OLED42C5PUA: $1,399

48-inch LG OLED48C5PUA: $1,599

55-inch LG OLED55C5PUA: $1,999

65-inch LG OLED65C5PUA: $2,699

77-inch LG OLED77C5PUA: $3,699

83-inch LG OLED83C5PUA: $5,399

Customers who purchase a G5 or C5 OLED TV from lg.com before the end of March 30 can receive a free wall mounting or stand setup by Handy, as well as being eligible for money off of an LG soundbar. The eligible soundbars are the S95TR ($200 off), the SC9S ($200 off), S90TR ($100 off), S80TR ($100 off), and S70TY ($50 off). The soundbar offer is available until April 6, 2025.