Don’t wait: The 65-inch LG G4 OLED won’t be $800 off for much longer

If you want to own one of the best TVs on the market, we’re willing to bet the all-new LG G5 Series 4K OLED will blow your mind. But since this latest model dropped, now is also a fantastic time to save on last year’s award-winning G4 Series. And it just so happens that most sizes of the LG G4 OLED are on sale this week:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, and LG, you’ll only pay $2,000. The full MSRP on this model is $2,800.

Why you should buy the LG G4 Series

Our resident TV expert, Caleb Denison, tested the LG G4 back in May 2024 and said, “The LG G4 is a triumph of modern television engineering.” Thanks to LG’s decision to use an MLA display, the G4 OLED delivers SDR brightness levels more on par with a midrange QLED TV. This makes it a good choice for well-lit rooms, though we’d recommend trying to keep bright lamps away from the screen to avoid any type of glare.

The LG G4 Series is able to display a wide color gamut and near-perfect contrast levels. LG also made sure to include a Filmmaker Mode to preserve as many cinematic details as possible when watching modern releases. The G4 also delivers exceptional HDR performance and supports every format except HDR10+.

Smart TV features are made possible by LG’s webOS 24, which gives you access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, along with hundreds of free live TV stations.

Save $800 on the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more markdowns on LG tech!