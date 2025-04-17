 Skip to main content
This TCL 98-inch TV is nearly half off — save $1,500

Amazing Deal 2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
When it comes to budget-friendly TVs that deliver great picture quality, you can always count on TCL to deliver the goods. You can also count on TCL to produce some of the biggest TVs on the market in 2025, including the monolithic 98-inch TCL Q6 Series 4K QLED TV. Speaking of which, this model is actually on sale.

For a limited time, this 98-inch beast of a QLED is discounted to $1,600 when you purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other sites and stores. That’s nearly half off its original price of $3,000.

Why you should buy the TCL Q6 Series

Perhaps the number-one reason to buy the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series is for console and PC gaming. Both the 98 and 85-inch sizes of this model have a native 120Hz refresh rate and relatively low input lag when set to Game Mode. While motion is capped at 60Hz when gaming in 4K UHD, you can choose to game in 1440p or 1080p for improved 120Hz clarity.

The TCL Q6 Series uses quantum dots to achieve a wider range of colors and enhanced color brightness. When watching SDR content, the Q6 gets bright enough to overcome most ambient light sources, though we wouldn’t recommend placing any lamps in proximity to the screen (the Q6 doesn’t have the best reflection handling). 

The TV also supports all major HDR formats and has an HDMI eARC port for passing high bandwidth audio signals like Dolby Atmos from the TV to a soundbar or AV receiver. There’s even a built-in Google TV smart hub for streaming apps like Netflix, Max, and Disney Plus, along with hundreds of free live TV stations. 

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, but we definitely wouldn’t wait to take advantage of this $1,400 discount.

If you’d like even more large TV options, we’d also recommend checking out our lists of the best 85-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best QLED TV deals

