 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The JBL PartyBox 320, the best Bluetooth party speaker, is $100 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The JBL PartyBox Stage 320
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Music is often a staple of a great get-together, and one of the best ways for you and yours to indulge in some shared listening is with a great Bluetooth speaker. These products are a dime a dozen these days, but fortunately we have years of AV experience to lean on (so we know which ones to avoid). 

As luck would have it, one of our favorite JBL offerings of the last year is discounted this week: Purchase the JBL PartyBox 320 at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dell and pay only $500 (the MSRP is $600). 

Why you should buy the JBL PartyBox 320

The JBL PartyBox 320 is the kind of Bluetooth speaker you can rely on for all-day parties, picnics, and other such shindigs. In his review, our own Derek Malcolm said, “Roll it in. Turn it on. Turn it up. The JBL PartyBox Stage 320’s huge, clear sound and light show will do the rest.”

Related

The built-in wheels and pull-up carrying handle make it easy to take from A to B, and the speaker weighs less than 40 pounds. It’s also IPX4-rated for water resistance and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. You can even purchase additional battery packs that swap out in seconds.  

The PartyBox 320 gets plenty loud and delivers great sound quality with a big emphasis on bass. To change audio presets or create your own, download the JBL PartyBox app to your mobile device for additional settings and features. 

The app is required to connect more than one JBL PartyBox speaker together, which gives you the ability to have an even larger soundstage (not to mention the customizable RGB lightshow). 

Take advantage of the JBL PartyBox 320’s $100 discount when you purchase today. We also recommend looking through our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Amazon deals and best Walmart deals for additional markdowns on top Bluetooth speakers!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
JBL’s 100W portable Bluetooth has a nice discount today
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2.

The Super Bowl is only a few days away now, which means we can expect to see plenty of last-minute sales on TVs, soundbars, and other home theater gear. But if you want to treat your Super Bowl party guests to an evening of immersive audio they’ll never forget, you’ll want to have a solid Bluetooth speaker lying around. Fortunately, we came across a great sale while vetting through Bluetooth speaker deals:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Partybox Encore Essential through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $250. The full MSRP on this model is $300.

Read more
Get the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker while it’s $100 off
The Samsung Music Frame graphic for DT's Most Innovative awards.

Smart speakers and smart displays have become increasingly popular over the last decade, and thanks to products like Samsung’s Music Frame, it looks like we still have years of innovation to look forward to. This cleverly disguised smart speaker is both a photo frame and one of the best ways to listen to music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. 

And right now, when you purchase the Samsung Music Frame through Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $300. The full MSRP on this model is $400. We tested the Music Frame this past December, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “The Music Frame makes powerful, full-range sound become a seamless part of your decor.”

Read more
The Onyx Studio 8 is a killer Bluetooth speaker with a $90 discount
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker on a white background.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s certainly no shortage of brands and models to vet through. It seems some unknown manufacturer is dropping new Bluetooth tech daily, which makes it all the more important to hone in on the devices that are going to perform the best and last the longest. Fortunately, audio savants like Harman Kardon have been in the portable audio game for a minute and have several great Bluetooth speakers to choose from.

As luck would have it, one of them is on sale today, too: Right now, when you purchase the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon, you’ll only wind up paying $160. (It’s also on sale at ).

Read more