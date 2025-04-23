The JBL PartyBox 320, the best Bluetooth party speaker, is $100 off

Music is often a staple of a great get-together, and one of the best ways for you and yours to indulge in some shared listening is with a great Bluetooth speaker. These products are a dime a dozen these days, but fortunately we have years of AV experience to lean on (so we know which ones to avoid).

As luck would have it, one of our favorite JBL offerings of the last year is discounted this week: Purchase the JBL PartyBox 320 at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dell and pay only $500 (the MSRP is $600).

Why you should buy the JBL PartyBox 320

The JBL PartyBox 320 is the kind of Bluetooth speaker you can rely on for all-day parties, picnics, and other such shindigs. In his review, our own Derek Malcolm said, “Roll it in. Turn it on. Turn it up. The JBL PartyBox Stage 320’s huge, clear sound and light show will do the rest.”

The built-in wheels and pull-up carrying handle make it easy to take from A to B, and the speaker weighs less than 40 pounds. It’s also IPX4-rated for water resistance and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. You can even purchase additional battery packs that swap out in seconds.

The PartyBox 320 gets plenty loud and delivers great sound quality with a big emphasis on bass. To change audio presets or create your own, download the JBL PartyBox app to your mobile device for additional settings and features.

The app is required to connect more than one JBL PartyBox speaker together, which gives you the ability to have an even larger soundstage (not to mention the customizable RGB lightshow).

Take advantage of the JBL PartyBox 320’s $100 discount when you purchase today. We also recommend looking through our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Amazon deals and best Walmart deals for additional markdowns on top Bluetooth speakers!