Get this Vizio 55-inch 4K TV while it’s marked down to under $300

On Sale The Vizio 50-inch V4K50M Series 4K LED.
Vizio makes some of the best affordable TVs on the market. While these budget-friendly sets are pretty much Walmart-only at this point (save for the occasional Target markdown), Vizio’s entry-level and midrange 4K TVs offer great picture quality and solid smart features. And this week, one of these Vizio sets is on sale:

For a limited time, you can purchase the Vizio 55-inch V4K55M 4K LED at Walmart or Target for only $265. The full retail price of this model is $450.

Why you should buy the Vizio V4K55M 4K LED

The Vizio V4K55M delivers bright and colorful picture quality and does a decent job at tackling reflections and glare. Surprisingly, this V-Series set supports every major HDR format, a feat top TV brands like Samsung and LG can’t even claim. While you won’t get more advanced picture features like local dimming or a native 120Hz refresh rate (the TV is capped at 60Hz), the results are far better than much of the competition. 

This Vizio V-Series set includes a Game Mode that auto-activates when a console is detected, ensuring you’ll get the lowest input lag. The TV supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X passthrough via HDMI eARC and is one of a few modern TVs with RCA audio outputs (should you want to wire up headphones or external speakers). 

Once connected to Wi-Fi, the Vizio Home smart hub gives you access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus, along with free live TV content. 

Save $185 on the Vizio 55-inch V4K55M 4K LED when you purchase today. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best Vizio TV deals, best Walmart deals, and best QLED TV deals

