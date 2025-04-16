This 8K Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, and is on sale for $3,000

Even though 4K UHD technology is the leading TV resolution these days, there’s a lot of cart-before-the-horse action in the world of AV devices. As such, we also have 8K TVs to contend with. While these displays double the pixel count of a 4K TV, you’ll be hard-pressed to find much in the way of 8K content to enjoy, but that doesn’t mean future-proofing your home theater is a bad idea.

In fact, brands like Samsung make exceptional 8K TVs that lean on the picture processing and upscaling the company has been perfecting for well over a decade. One of these great sets is the QN900D Series, and it just so happens that the 65-inch size is marked down to $3,000 from its $5,000 MSRP.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN900D Series

Ignore the resolution altogether, and the Samsung QN900D is still one of the brightest and most colorful QLED TVs on the market in 2025 (at least until the QN900F replaces it). Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology Pro delivers some of the most precise local dimming we’ve seen on an 8K TV, which means the TV can achieve vibrant highlights and inky blacks simultaneously.

You’ll have zero issues watching TV in a bright, sunny room, thanks to the QN900D’s strong SDR brightness levels and solid reflection handling. While 4K HDR (and whatever 8K media you can find) is the best way to watch movies and shows, Samsung’s top-notch picture processor breathes new life into older-looking content, too. The TV also supports 8K at 60Hz and 4K at up to 240Hz.

Full HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support make the QN900D a great choice for gaming, especially if you own a PS5 Pro. You’ll also get to enjoy apps, casting, and other web-connected features via the Tizen OS smart hub.

It’s only a matter of time before this TV goes back to full price, so today might be the last day to save.

Take $2,000 off the MSRP when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch QN900D Series 4K QLED right now. And if you want even more TV suggestions, you should check out our lists of the best 8K TV deals and best QLED TV deals.