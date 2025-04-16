 Skip to main content
This 8K Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, and is on sale for $3,000

Amazing Deal
Even though 4K UHD technology is the leading TV resolution these days, there’s a lot of cart-before-the-horse action in the world of AV devices. As such, we also have 8K TVs to contend with. While these displays double the pixel count of a 4K TV, you’ll be hard-pressed to find much in the way of 8K content to enjoy, but that doesn’t mean future-proofing your home theater is a bad idea.

In fact, brands like Samsung make exceptional 8K TVs that lean on the picture processing and upscaling the company has been perfecting for well over a decade. One of these great sets is the QN900D Series, and it just so happens that the 65-inch size is marked down to $3,000 from its $5,000 MSRP.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN900D Series

Ignore the resolution altogether, and the Samsung QN900D is still one of the brightest and most colorful QLED TVs on the market in 2025 (at least until the QN900F replaces it). Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology Pro delivers some of the most precise local dimming we’ve seen on an 8K TV, which means the TV can achieve vibrant highlights and inky blacks simultaneously. 

You’ll have zero issues watching TV in a bright, sunny room, thanks to the QN900D’s strong SDR brightness levels and solid reflection handling. While 4K HDR (and whatever 8K media you can find) is the best way to watch movies and shows, Samsung’s top-notch picture processor breathes new life into older-looking content, too. The TV also supports 8K at 60Hz and 4K at up to 240Hz. 

Full HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support make the QN900D a great choice for gaming, especially if you own a PS5 Pro. You’ll also get to enjoy apps, casting, and other web-connected features via the Tizen OS smart hub. 

It’s only a matter of time before this TV goes back to full price, so today might be the last day to save. 

Take $2,000 off the MSRP when you purchase the Samsung 65-inch QN900D Series 4K QLED right now. And if you want even more TV suggestions, you should check out our lists of the best 8K TV deals and best QLED TV deals

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Quick! Grab a Samsung 55-inch QLED while it’s under $500
The Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get your hands on a great TV. Brands like Samsung make some incredible TVs that cost less than $1,000, and one of those sets is even on sale this week:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $800.

Read more
Sony’s best OLED TV for 2024 is on sale for $600 off today
Sony Bravia 8 OLED

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, and we’ve had the opportunity to test a number of the manufacturer’s midrange and premium models. One of our favorites is the Sony Bravia 8 Series, a flagship 4K OLED that delivers some seriously good picture. And today, you’ll be able to save a few bucks when you order one for yourself:

For a limited time, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED is discounted to $1,700. The full MSRP on this model is $2,300. This is one of the best Sony TV deals we’ve seen in a long time, so we definitely wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage if you’re interested.

Read more
This 55-inch Insignia 4K QLED TV is only $260 today — 35% off
The Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED.

If you’ve been shopping around for a budget-friendly TV, you’ve probably come across your fair share of store brands. One manufacturer that deserves your attention is Insignia, a Best Buy house brand responsible for everything from TVs and soundbars to HDMI cables. Today, there’s a fantastic offer on a brand-new Insignia 4K TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $260. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Read more