Today only: Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $100 off

A man holds the open case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If you’ve had your eye on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a while but their price has been too steep, even from true wireless earbuds deals, you may want to consider going for a refurbished model. There’s an offer from Best Buy with a $100 discount on the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2, which brings their price down from $250 to an affordable $150. The savings are only available for the next several hours though, so you need to complete your purchase very soon if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been updated to replace the Lightning port from the original model to a USB-C port for wider compatibility, and MagSafe charging has also been added for extra convenience. Featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are perfect for Apple fans as they’re extremely easy to pair with other Apple devices. They also feature amazing active noise cancellation to block external sound, solid audio quality with their custom-built driver and amplifier, support for personalized spatial audio for immersive listening, and a long battery life of up to 6 hours from a full charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case.

It’s understandable if you have concerns over their used status, but these Apple AirPods Pro 2 are Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products, which means they’ve been inspected and tested thoroughly to make sure that they’re working like they’re brand new. For your peace of mind, if you’re not satisfied with them for any reason, you can return them for a full refund.

Even when the Apple AirPods Pro 2 appear in AirPods deals, their price usually doesn’t go as low as this offer from Best Buy — only $150 for the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2, following a $100 discount on their original price of $250. The savings will go offline after several hours though, and once they’re gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance. If you’re interested in buying the refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2 for this affordable price, you have to push through with your transaction for them as fast as you can.

