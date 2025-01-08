The Apple AirPods Max have a $150 discount — don’t miss this chance!

If you’ve had your sights set on the Apple AirPods Max for a while now, but you’ve been waiting for a chance to get them with a huge discount, today’s the day: Best Buy is selling the wireless headphones for $400, for savings of $150 on their original price of $550. They don’t always appear on headphone deals, so we’re pretty sure that a lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this offer. Before the stocks that are up for sale run out, secure your own by pushing through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max on sale are the original release with the Lightning port, not the Apple AirPods Max update with the USB-C port, but that’s not likely going to be a problem for Apple fans who still have some devices using the brand’s proprietary connector. You’re still getting a device that appears in our roundups of the best headphones as our pick for iPhone owners and best noise-canceling headphones as our recommend choice for Apple users. It all begins with the amazing active noise cancellation of the Apple AirPods Max, their fantastic transparency mode when you want to hear what’s going on around you without having to take them off, and support for spatial audio for an immersive listening experience.

On a full charge, the Apple AirPods Max can last up to 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio activated, and you’ll be able to maximize that battery life because the wireless headphones are very comfortable to wear with their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. With excellent sound quality and call quality, the Apple AirPods Max will prove to be a great companion for your daily activities.

There’s always high demand for AirPods deals, especially for the Apple AirPods Max, so we think there’s not a lot of time remaining before Best Buy’s offer for the wireless headphones expires. Instead of their sticker price of $550, you’ll only have to pay $400 following a $150 discount. You need to be quick, as the bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, and we’re not sure when it will return if you miss it. Complete your transaction for the Apple AirPods Max right now while you can get them for a lower price than usual.