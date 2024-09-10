 Skip to main content
I couldn’t be more disappointed by the AirPods Max update

By
The AirPods Max in orange at the Apple Glowtime event on September 9, 2024.
Meet the new AirPods Max, mostly same as the old AirPods Max. Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Remember when the iPhone 15 launched in 2023? Remember all of the buzz around the fact that it was the first iPhone to ditch the lightning port in favor of USB-C? Imagine if that had been the only change from the iPhone 14. Now, imagine if the only thing that USB-C port enabled was compatibility with USB-C charging, and you’ll understand why I’m so bummed about Apple’s updated version of the AirPods Max.

It’s been four years since Apple debuted the Max, its first wireless headphones. In that time, the company has launched not just one, but two new versions of the AirPods Pro, both of which received Apple’s latest H2 wireless chip. During the same period, Beats — which is owned by Apple and leverages many of Apple’s technologies — launched the Fit Pro, the Studio Buds, Studio Buds+, Solo Buds, Solo 4 headphones, and Studio Pro headphones.

So I guess I just kind of figured that when Apple eventually updated the AirPods Max, we’d at least get a version with the same (or better!) technologies as those products.

Beats Studio Pro with case and accessories.
The Beats Studio Pro does two kinds of wired audio: digital and analog. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Both the Beats Studio Pro and the Solo 4 headphones let you use their USB-C port for more than just charging. They can deliver lossless, hi-res audio straight from a Mac or a USB-C-equipped iPhone. They also come with a dedicated analog cable. In the case of the Solo 4, that analog connection works when the battery is dead.

The AirPods Pro 2 (and Pro 2 with USB-C) both got the Apple H2 chip, which by Apple’s own description is capable of some impressive feats of computational audio.

The updated AirPods Max got none of these features and improvements. And not only does it not ship with a 3.5mm to USB-C cable, Apple has yet to offer this cable as an optional accessory. But that’s not all.

Apple AirPods Max in their protective case.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Even if Apple couldn’t figure out a way to give the AirPods Max better audio quality, why not fix some of the AirPods Max’s other areas of weakness? Battery life remains just 20 hours. Perhaps that’s enough for most uses, but it keeps the AirPods Max at the very lowest end of the battery life spectrum for wireless headphones — an unfortunate reality given that at $549, these cans are among the most expensive.

Then there’s the case. I use that term loosely. Apple’s bizarre, magnetically latched cover offers some protection for the AirPods Max’s earcups and earcushions, but the two physical controls remain entirely exposed, as does the headband. Again, these aren’t cheap headphones. They deserve better protection.

The AirPods Max are very popular. On a recent trip to Scandinavia, I was stunned by how many people were wearing them. Maybe Apple figures there’s no need to upgrade them beyond swapping out the charging port. But I find that to be a cynical response to a market where competitors like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony keep adding meaningful improvements to their products with every new generation.

I can only hope that Apple sees the updated AirPods Max as a temporary stopgap. A short-term way to keep its sales numbers up for a few more months until it can release a true second-gen product.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
