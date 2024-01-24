The 13 best MagSafe accessories for iPhone in 2024

Apple’s MagSafe, which was introduced in the iPhone 12, is technology that uses magnets at the back of the iPhone and the Apple Watch to hold them in place when using MagSafe accessories. These include wireless chargers, battery packs, and device holders, among many others, and to give you ideas on how to maximize this technology, here’s our list of the best MagSafe accessories in the market right now. We’ve picked the most useful ones made by trustworthy brands like Belkin, Anker, and Apple itself, so you won’t have to worry about the quality when buying any of these products.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Some iPhone cases will weaken the magnets of MagSafe, but fortunately, there are a lot of MagSafe cases out there, including the Apple Silicone Case. They’re made for all the variants of the iPhone 12 onwards, up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and they offer a soft-touch finish and a soft microfiber lining inside for added protection. The built-in magnets of the Apple Silicone Case align perfectly with the magnets of the iPhone, enabling the rest of the MagSafe accessories you’ll see here.

Apple MagSafe Charger

The Apple MagSafe Charger can actually be used to wirelessly charge the iPhone 8 onwards and AirPods with wireless charging cases, but its magnets will only align with devices featuring MagSafe technology. The cable connects to an outlet or a power adapter using USB-C, and it has a length of 1 meter.

PopSockets MagSafe Grip

The built-in magnets of the PopSockets MagSafe Grip securely attaches it to iPhones featuring the technology, and it easily slides off if you’ll be using MagSafe for another accessory such as a wireless charger. The PopSockets MagSafe Grip makes it easier to hold the iPhone for texting using one hand and other applications, and it can also serve as stand to place the device on its side when you’re watching videos.

PopSockets PopWallet+

The PopSockets PopWallet+ attaches to your MagSafe case for a convenient place to store cards and cash, since you’ll always have your iPhone on you anyway. It features a magnet shield that will protect credit cards from damage, and it also comes with an integrated PopGrip that will let you easily hold your iPhone and can also function as a stand for when you’re watching videos.

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery

The Anker 621 Magnetic Battery is a small and light battery pack hat’s easy to bring anywhere. When your iPhone needs a boost, just place it at the back to begin wireless charging. You’ll be able to keep using your iPhone as the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery will be securely attached using MagSafe technology, and it offers a capacity of 5,000 mAh that’s enough for a full charge.

Spigen LockFit MagFit Wallet

The Spigen LockFit MagFit Wallet uses MagSafe technology to securely attach to your iPhone, for a safe way of storing up to six cards and cash. The rigid PC frame promises durability, while the spider web pattern offers an anti-slip grip. There’s also a lock that makes sure the wallet stays closed until you need what’s inside.

Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro

For those who depend on their iPhone while driving for navigation apps and music streaming, for example, the Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro is the accessory that you want. MagSafe technology will keep your iPhone securely attached even when going through bumpy roads, while the base and vent clip offers durability. The mount rotates so you can change your iPhone’s orientation with just one hand, and there’s even an integrated cable management system to prevent your iPhone’s charging cable from getting tangled up.

Otterbox Detachable Wallet for MagSafe

The Otterbox Detachable Wallet for MagSafe strongly attaches to your iPhone, but it’s also easily detachable if you’re going to use the magnets for wireless charging. The wallet features durable synthetic leather that’s soft to the touch, as well as a shield that will protect your credit cards from magnetic damage.

Otterbox Commuter Series for MagSafe

The Otterbox Commuter Series for MagSafe is included in our list of the best iPhone 15 cases as the best rugged case, as its hybrid dual-layer construction features a ridged outer shell that protects against daily wear and tear, port covers to block dust and dirt, textured sides for a secure grip, bumpers around the camera, and drop protection that’s thrice military standards. It also comes with built-in magnets that will allow MagSafe accessories to snap onto it.

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini with Stand

The Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini with Stand uses the magnetic positioning of MagSafe to keep it properly aligned to your iPhone for optimal wireless charging, with its 5,000 mAh capacity offering a full charge. It comes with a kickstand so you can look at your iPhone while it’s charging, and it also comes with a USB-C port that can also charge other devices.

Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

The Mophie Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand comes with built-in magnets to work with MagSafe, so your iPhone will be securely in place while it’s charging. whether in portrait or landscape mode. It also offers a designed spot for wireless charging of AirPods and an Apple Watch, a weighted steel base to ensure stability, and a snap adapter so that it will work with other non-MagSafe smartphones for wireless charging.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is an extremely portable multi-purpose charger that’s easy to carry around, making it perfect for frequent travelers. The phone charging surface unfolds, while the watch module pulls out, and you can only use whatever you need. It comes with a power adapter and a USB-C cable to plug into a wall outlet.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time on the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand, which uses strong magnets to keep your devices securely in place. You can place your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, so you can make a Facetime call or watch a video while it’s still charging. The Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand also supports Apple’s fast-charging technology so your devices won’t have to stay on it for long.

