Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s our list of the best weather apps for the iPhone

By and

We used to rely on our local meteorologist to find out what the weather was going to be like, but considering how many of us use smartphones these days, mobile apps have become a great way to get the latest forecast any time you need it. Whether you’re on the road or just don’t have access to a television, you can still figure out whether you should be packing an umbrella or not.

But don’t just head to the App Store and start downloading. While most, if not all, of the apps you’ll find will tell you the weather and weather forecast are, only a select few will do it in a way that we find particularly useful. These are the best weather apps for your iPhone.

Using an Android? Make sure to check our guide for the best weather apps on Android.

Dark Sky ($4)

Best visuals

best weather apps for iphone screenshot 2

Dark Sky is our pick for the best weather app out there. It’s not free like most of our other picks, but if you’re serious about tracking the weather, it doesn’t get much better than this. Where Dark Sky shines is in its visualizations and minute-by-minute predictions.

You can get those up-to-date forecasts as much as an hour in advance, and in hourly increments for the next seven days. The app’s simple interface shows you the weather conditions and expected temperatures, and it can even send you notifications before it starts raining or snowing, so you’re not caught by surprise. There’s also an Apple Watch app that provides the basics, meaning you can keep your phone stowed while on the go.

What we really like about Dark Sky, however, is the visualizations. They’re smooth and elegant, which is something you don’t find in most weather apps. Few weather apps approach maps quite like Dark Sky, which is why it’s in a class of its own. It’s even better without ads, and the one-time fee is far more attractive than the subscription-based model used by other apps.

Download now from:

iTunes

AccuWeather

Most comprehensive data

best weather apps for iphone accuweather screenshot

AccuWeather gets high marks from us not only for its simplicity but also for being so comprehensive. While Dark Sky is no-frills, just about any kind of weather information you might need is at your fingertips with AccuWeather. Minute-by-minute forecasts are available up to two hours in advance, but you’ll only be able to get hourly conditions up to 72 hours in advance, as opposed to 7 days with other apps.

Other features set it apart, though. You’ll be able to look up information regarding both sunrise and sunset, in addition to allergy conditions, and there’s news and video pertaining to the current weather cycle. And you can also send in your own weather reports and videos if you feel like making a contribution. AccuWeather may even feature your videos in its news reports.

Download now from:

iTunes

The Weather Channel

Best integration

best weather apps for iphone channel screenshot

How could The Weather Channel’s app not make our list? It’s free, comprehensive, and has just about everything you need to keep an eye on the sky. The app automatically changes based on your current location and provides the current weather and hourly weather up to two days in advance. It can also handle forecasts up to 15 days in advance.

In addition, you can set the app to automatically notify you of severe weather. You can also use it to tap into exclusive web content and video recorded directly from the Weather Channel’s TV broadcasts. And if you’re up early enough — that is, before 11 a.m. — you can check out “The Lift,” a six-minute weather show that details the day’s weather nationwide.

Those who suffer from allergies will find the app useful, too, as will outdoor enthusiasts. The app tells you whether the weather is right for a variety of outdoor activities, which change based on the season. The app’s mapping software also updates quickly, and you can even eliminate ads for one year for $4.

Download now from:

iTunes

RadarScope ($10+)

Best storm data

radar-app-thumb

Our next app doesn’t tell you the temperature, nor is it going to provide you with a forecast. In fact, RadarScope is pretty one-dimensional — it shows you the radar and that’s it. Nonetheless, it excels when it comes to its one and only function.

If you’re a storm chaser, or simply somebody that appreciates up-to-the-minute weather info, this is the app for you. Radar images refresh every six minutes, and storm warnings are placed on top of the radar images for added convenience. You also have access to other radar statistics, such as velocity, precipitation estimates, and nearly a dozen other metrics, none of which are available through your standard weather app.

While it’s an additional expense, we recommend subscribing to at least RadarScope Pro Tier 1. Doing so nets you lightning and dual-pane radar data, and the ability to loop up to 20 frames, giving you quick access to two hours of data. It’s $10 a year, but this app is a must-have for those most affected by storms and rain.

There’s also a Pro Tier 2, which is either $15 a month or $100 a year. We recommend the annual subscription, as it’s a 45-percent savings. This is targeted toward the weather nerd. You’ll get access to a 30-day archive of all available radar data from any radar site, as well as the ability to look up estimates for hail size and rotation (azimuthal shear) contours. It’s geeky stuff, but it’s not a bad deal if you’re really looking for that kind of data.

Download now from:

iTunes

Haze ($4)

Most simplistic

Haze weather app

We’ve looked at some detailed options and apps that might interest serious weather enthusiasts or even professionals, but what if you want something simple? Haze gives you a straightforward five-day forecast that strips everything down to the important stuff. You can see the temperature, but there’s also data on likely highs and lows, UV exposure, cloud coverage, sunshine hours, sunset times, windchill, windspeed, humidity, chance of rain, and more.

The data is location-based and pulled in from Weather Trends 360, but the real attraction of this app is the clever use of color, the slick animations, and the accompanying sounds. It’s an elegant design that’s very easy to use, managing to be visually appealing and informative at the same time. We also love the fact that you can customize it to display precisely what you’re most interested in.

Download now from:

iTunes

1Weather

Best design

best weather apps for iphone iweather screenshot

This beautifully crafted weather app manages to display an enormous amount of data without feeling too cluttered or technical. There’s an hourly forecast for the next 48 hours, an extended 10-day forecast, and even a 12-week forecast for really planning ahead. It covers everything from wind speed and direction to barometric pressure, and allows you to simultaneously track the weather at up to 12 different locations.

If you just want a simple, at-a-glance forecast, 1Weather has you covered, but you can also dig into radar maps, graphs, moon phases, and a whole lot more. This app also offers informative videos, marine and aviation forecasts, and customizable weather alerts. There’s even a handy widget, so you can check the weather from your home screen.

As a free weather app, 1Weather is tough to beat. It does have ads, but they’re not too intrusive and you can always pay $2 for the Pro version and get rid of them. Whatever your weather needs, we think this app is well worth a look.

Download now from:

iTunes

Carrot Weather ($5)

Most Entertaining

best weather apps for iphone screenshot

You probably don’t associate comedy with your weekly weather forecast, but thanks to Carrot Weather, deciding whether or not to bring a jacket on your daily commute just got a bit more fun. From witty dialogue, to achievements for experiencing specific weather events, and on to a time machine that lets you see weather conditions up to 70 years in the past, this is probably the most fun you’ll ever have checking the weather.

Carrot also utilizes three different data providers (Carrot, Dark Sky, and Weather Underground) to help you get the best handle on your forecast, and it allows you to customize every data point so you only see what matters to you. There’s also an augmented reality mode and a really solid Apple Watch app. What’s not to like?

Download now from:

iTunes

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation. Updated meta…
Posted By Jon Martindale
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up-to-date on Hurricane Florence’s path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Hurricane Florence's path towards the U.S. coast? This list of the best hurricane apps and websites with help you stay ahead of this or any future storm, and stay safe.
Posted By Ed Oswald
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to set up and use memoji on iphone in hand
Mobile

Memoji in iOS 12 lets you create an avatar that looks and moves just like you

Apple's Memoji feature on iOS 12 allows you to send a customize Animoji that looks exactly like you. In comparison to other apps that allow you to make your own custom avatar, Memoji doesn't overcomplicate it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
android p review 9 pie feat
Mobile

Dozens of bite-sized features add up to a feast in Android 9.0 Pie

Google’s latest version of Android is here, and it’s called Android 9 Pie. We’ve been using it for the past few months on a Google Pixel to see how this flavor stacks up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to use the measure app in ios 12
Mobile

Here’s how to use Apple’s augmented reality Measure app in iOS 12

Included within iOS 12, the Measure app uses Apple's ARKit to measure objects and spaces in the real world with your camera. Using the app, you can measure a piece of furniture, the distance between points, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google Play rewards system arrives in Japan, no sign of U.S. release yet

After some rumors, Google has finally revealed the existence of Google Play Points. But for now, it's only available in Japan, and there's no indication of when a U.S. or worldwide release is planned.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone x notch
Mobile

How to downgrade your iPhone or iPad from iOS 12 to iOS 11.4

Apple's iOS 12 may be the latest and greatest version of the mobile operating system, but perhaps it's not right for you right now. If that is the case, thankfully there are some ways to go back to iOS 11.4.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iOS 12
Mobile

Not sure about updating to iOS 12? Here are five reasons why you should

If you’re on the fence about whether to install iOS 12 or not, allow us to explain why the update is worthwhile. Here are five of our favorite features from Apple’s mobile platform.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Google Maps is available on Apple CarPlay with iOS 12

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
Snapchat Snap Map
Social Media

How to turn off Snapchat’s location-based Snap Map

Thanks to an opt-in feature added last year, Snapchat may be sharing your location with friends whenever you open it. Here, we'll walk you through how to turn off said feature off and regain some peace of mind.
Posted By Brie Barbee
bezel-less phones with highest screen-to-body ratio
Mobile

Find out how Apple's new iPhones measure up to the most bezel-less designs

As the smartphone industry marches toward a bezel-less future, we compare the shrinking bezels on the latest and greatest devices. Find out which manufacturers have the smallest bezels on their smartphone as we measure them side by side.
Posted By Simon Hill