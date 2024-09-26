 Skip to main content
The best Apple iPhone 16 cases for 2024

apple iphone 16 hands on 12
Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 16 at the company's It's Glowtime event, and it beings next-level features that will improve your quality of life with your iPhone. Those features include Apple Intelligence, the company's special brand of AI, and Camera Control, where you can open the camera and take high-quality pictures and much more with just a push of the side button. For the gamers, the new model has an updated thermal design and a new thermal substructure that runs games like Resident Evil 7 with 30% higher performance than its predecessor.

Depending on how much storage space you need, the base model iPhone 16 — which comes in ultramarine, teal green, pink, white, and black — costs between $800 and $1,100. Regardless of how much you're planning to spend on a new iPhone, you need a phone case to protect that precious investment. To help you choose the right one for you, we've rounded up five affordable phone cases for you to choose from, ranging from clear to colorful. Here are the iPhone 16 cases we picked for your consideration.

i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16
i-Blason Armorbox
The best protective iPhone 16 case
Spigen Thin Fit MagFit Designed for iPhone 16 Case (2024) [Hard Shell] [Military-Grade Protection] Compatible with MagSafe - Black
Spigen Thin Fit MagFit Case
The best thin iPhone 16 case
OtterBox iPhone 16 Defender Series Case - Foxberry Pink
OtterBox Defender Series Case
The best bulky iPhone 16 case
CANSHN Magnetic for iPhone 16 Case, Upgraded [Full Camera Protection] [Compatible with Magsafe] [Translucent Matte] Shockproof Protective Phone Case for iPhone 16 - Red
CANSHN Magnetic Case
The best matte iPhone 16 case
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for iPhone 16 Case 6.1" Essential Armor - Compatible with MagSafe Charging Rugged Slim Sleek Shockproof Anti-Slip Military Grade Protective Cover, Ash
UAG Essential Armor Case
The best MagSafe iPhone 16 case
SPIDERCASE Designed for iPhone 16 Case, Magnetic Translucent [2+Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector] [Full Camera Protection] Anti-Fingerprint Anti-Scratch for iPhone 16 6.1”, Black
Spidercase Magnetic Translucent Case
The best translucent iPhone 16 case
Diaclara Designed for 16 Case, Full Body Rugged Case with Built-in Touch Sensitive Anti-Scratch Screen Protector, Upgraded [Full Camera Protection] for iPhone 6.1" (Rose Purple)
Diaclara Defender Series Case
The best clear iPhone 16 case
AICase for 16 Case,Clear Compatible with MagSafe,3 in 1 Heavy Duty Drop Protection Rugged Shockproof/Drop/Dust Proof 3-Layer Protective Durable Magnetic Phone Cover for 16 6.1"_5
AICase Shockproof Case
The best acrylic iPhone 16 case
ANTSHARE for iPhone 16 Case, with [Built-in Privacy Screen Protector] [Compatible with MagSafe], Anti-Peeping Magnetic Adsorption Full Body Double Protective Case for iPhone 16, Black
Antshare Privacy Case
The best privacy iPhone 16 case
Magnetic for iPhone 16 Case Cute for Women Girls, Compatible with Magsafe,[Drop Protection] with Screen Protector Glitter Slim Colorful Flowers Heart Oil Painting Girly Phone Case for iPhone 16
Ratcase Oil Painting Printed Flower
The best artistic iPhone 16 case
Your gorgeous new iPhone 16 deserves full protection, but not just any case will do. You need something that complements the thoughtful design of the new phone and offers extra features to improve your experience. From the Unicorn Beetle Grip, which includes a built-in Camera Control button, to the Unicorn Beetle Pro with its built-in kickstand and rotating belt clip holster, you've never seen better options. You'll get full-body military-grade drop protection, elevated bezels to protect the display and MagSafe-ready cases. It's everything you need at your fingertips — just like Apple intended. From now until October 9, on Amazon you can enjoy 10% off on iPhone 16 series cases.
Spigen Thin Fit MagFit case for iPhone 16
Spigen

Spigen Thin Fit MagFit Case

The best thin iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Thinnest case on the market
  • Form-fitting
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Raises screen and camera edges
Cons
  • Only available in Black and Navy Blue

Most cases add a little bulk to your phone for extra protection, but Spigen's Thin Fit case will protect your iPhone 16 just as good as the heavy-framed ones. It's made out of premium PC and TPU materials but still light as a feather. Light enough that it fits on your phone like a glove. The raised lips add roughly 0.06 inches more depth to your iPhone 16 to protect the camera and screen.

This case will cushion your phone's fall with military-grade Air Cushion Technology, so you can rest assured that it having a thin phone case won't make it more fragile than it would be without a case to begin with. If you're going for a case with less bulk but more drop-protection strength, the Thin Fit case by Spigen is for you.

OtterBox Defender Series case for iPhone 16 (Foxberry Pink)
OtterBox

OtterBox Defender Series Case

The best bulky iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Rough texture
  • Can survive seven times as many drops as military standards
  • Phone strap-friendly for drop prevention
Cons
  • Unaffordable for some

Leave it to OtterBox to come in clutch by releasing the latest case designs to go with the iPhone 16, especially the Defender Series case. It has the signature rugged texture and triple layer protection to protect your phone from seven times more drops than the average military standard case.

Even with those drop protections in place, you can still attach a phone strap to the bottom of the case if it gives you some peace of mind. It is quite pricey, but it's worth the money if you swear by OtterBox every time you get a new case — or a new iPhone, for that matter.

CANSHN Magnetic Case for iPhone 16 (Red)
CANSHN

CANSHN Magnetic Case

The best matte iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Matte texture
  • Compatible with both MagSafe and Qi chargers
  • Sensitive buttons
  • Three-layer protection
  • Hard PC back
Cons
  • Limited color choices

The magnetic case by CANSHN is as fashionable as it is functional. It has a hard PC back coated with a matte texture enclosed in a flexible three-ply TPU frame, making it a sensory delight for some iPhone 16 users and shielding it from 12-foot drops. It not only works with MagSafe chargers but it's also compatible with Qi wireless chargers, so don't worry if you don't have a MagSafe charger of some kind.

This case is available in red, black, deep blue, deep green, deep purple, hot pink, light blue, and pink. It's not a wide color selection, but one of them is sure to fit your aesthetic.

UAG Essential Armor case for iPhone 16 (Ash)
UAG

UAG Essential Armor Case

The best MagSafe iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Cool hexagonal MagSafe design
  • Contoured edges for easier grip
  • 15-foot drop protection
Cons
  • A little too bulky

The iPhone 16 looks futuristic enough with Apple Intelligence and the new Camera Control button, but UAG's Essential Armor case makes it look like a phone straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. The MagSafe ring is shaped into a hexagon to match the hexagonal pattern lining up the back of the case. The edges of the case are contoured to reinforce drop protection and shock absorption from falls of up to 15 feet, and ensure that you're able to grip your phone comfortably.

Despite its slim frame, the corner edges add a little more bulk to the iPhone 16. But then again, fortifying your phone like a wall of steel is part of its design.

When Tony Robbins said, "Complexity is the enemy of execution," he likely wasn't thinking of phone cases. But the sentiment rings true. ROKFORM's Rugged and Crystal iPhone 16 cases deliver military-grade protection without sacrificing style. With the RokLock twist ecosystem and built-in magnets for the strongest MagSafe hold, ROKFORM cases offer versatile functionality and the ability to mount your phone in the car, attach it to your bike, or keep it secure—all while showcasing your iPhone's design. Simplify protection with ROKFORM, where efficiency meets elegance.
SPIDERCASE phone case for iPhone 16
SPIDERCASE

Spidercase Magnetic Translucent Case

The best translucent iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Comes with two screen protectors
  • 12-foot drop protection
  • Strong MagSafe ring
Cons
  • Not water resistant

While not exactly a clear case, this translucent case from Spidercase shows off a little bit of your iPhone 16's original color while adding a touch of its own. It comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, features 1.5mm raised bezels to protect the camera lenses, and has a strong MagSafe ring that won't let your phone fall off the MagSafe charger regardless of its rotation due to its high absorption capacity.

In the off chance that your phone does fall off the MagSafe charger, this case protects it from falls of up to 12 feet with 360-degree shockproof airbags and three-layer frames.

Rose purple Diaclara case for iPhone 16
Diaclara

Diaclara Defender Series Case

The best clear iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Raised screen and camera edges
  • Dual-layered, full-body protection
  • MagSafe friendly
Cons
  • Price varies by color

Diaclara's Defender Series case allows you to show off the color of your iPhone 16 while giving it the full-body protection it rightfully deserves. It comes with a built-in screen protector and rugged clear back cover to ensure that both your screen and the glass back are protected from falls, scratches, and cracks. The rugged frame amps up the protection with dual layers that raise the screen and camera edges by 1.5mm and 4.5mm, respectively, to cushion your phone's fall like a pillow.

The back cover of the case also has a camera cover that fully protects the camera without obstructing the lens. You don't have to worry about dust and oil surrounding the camera bezels, either.

Blue AICase phone case for iPhone 16
AICase

AICase Shockproof Case

The best acrylic iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Great for those who regret their initial iPhone 16 color choices
  • Three layers of protection
  • Raised camera and screen
Cons
  • No camera cover

If you bought a white iPhone 16 for the whole family and your child or spouse wished their phone was a different color, like pink, blue, or purple, get them an acrylic case in any of those colors courtesy of AICase. This case is equipped with three layers of military-grade protection and features soft TPU rubber shell underneath the hard translucent shell. All four corners are laced with advanced impact-resistant cushions that protect your phone from 12-foot drops. The case further protects your phone from falls and other forms of damage by raising the screen and camera 3mm and 5mm, respectively.

The case comes in blue, black, green, hot pink, purple, and clear, and it doesn't just work well with the white iPhone 16. You can add a green case to the black phone or a purple case to the ultramarine phone and it'll still look just as stylish.

i Blason iPhone 16 Armorbox rugged case
i-Blason

i-Blason Armorbox

The best protective iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Rugged, military-grade protection
  • 20-foot drop protection
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Camera control button compatible
Cons
  • No water resistance

If you want full-body and military-grade drop protection for your iPhone 16, i-Blason’s MagSafe-compatible Armorbox is the way to go. It comes with a built-in screen protector, so you don’t need anything extra, plus it has a built-in camera cover that doubles as a kickstand. The zinc alloy anodized camera cover protects the high-power lenses on the back of the phone. The most unique feature on the Armorbox is the built-in camera control button which utilizes copper conductors to seamlessly match the operations of the unique button. It’s rugged through and through so it’ll survive a 20-foot drop.

Even with that protection it’s not bulky, it’s not ugly, and it works with so many different MagSafe accessories because of the powerful N52 magnet. For example, you can still mount your phone to a hands-free car adapter, even while it’s still in the case.

From now until October 9, on Amazon you can enjoy 10% off on iPhone 16 series cases.

ANTSHARE case for iPhone 16
ANTSHARE

Antshare Privacy Case

The best privacy iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Built-in privacy screen protector
  • Full 360-degree protection
  • MagSafe compatible
Cons
  • Won't work with pre-existing screen protector

Are you in the market for a case that protects your phone from damage and shields your screen from the prying eyes of other people? Let Antcase provide you with a case equipped with a built-in privacy screen protector made for your eyes only. The case has a 45-degree left and right viewing range so no one in your vicinity can see any sensitive information you're accessing on your iPhone 16, even if you drop it by accident.

The only caveat is you're going to have to remove your screen protector before applying this case. It'll be worth it in the long run if you're privacy-conscious.

Light Purple Oil Flower Ratcase phone case for iPhone 16
Ratcase

Ratcase Oil Painting Printed Flower

The best artistic iPhone 16 case

Pros
  • Suitable for creatives
  • Lightweight
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Dual-protective shells
Cons
  • Not water resistant

Ratcase's oil painting printed flower case will have your iPhone 16 looking like a work of art. The light purple flowers on the case look like they came straight from a Monet painting, making the case as beautiful as it is protective. The soft TPU shell and hard back shell help protect your phone from the shock of falls, bumps and scratches, leaving it as intact as the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.

Ratcase has other designs for the iPhone 16 phone case, with patterns like cherry blossoms, strawberries with a white dog, multicolored hearts, and sunflowers, but the cost depends on which one you think is the prettiest. Either way, each artistic case will keep the iPhone 16 looking like a masterpiece.

