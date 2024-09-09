Glowtime has officially started! Apple has made several announcements during its annual event today, and alongside a release date for iOS 18 and the 10th generation of the Apple Watch, we have the new iPhone 16.

The iPhone is Apple’s most successful product, and this year, we’re getting the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. They bring the quintessential iPhone experience at lower prices with a few compromises over their more powerful siblings. They come in various colors, have two sizes, and have many new features. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up, raising the bar for what an iPhone can do.

Let’s explore the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. They are available in two sizes: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus. The displays have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits that dynamically adjusts to just 1 nit. Both are powered by the new Apple A18 chip, built on a 3nm design process. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores and is designed to be up to twice as fast for on-device machine learning. It’s up to 30% faster than the iPhone 15 and has a desktop-class five-core GPU up to 40% faster than the GPU in the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus add the Action Button found on last year’s Pro iPhones and include a new Camera Control button. Instead of tapping on the screen, this new button allows you to adjust various camera features by sliding your finger on it.

As part of Apple Intelligence, the new Camera Control button helps you access Visual Intelligence. Click and hold the button, point your iPhone, and your iPhone can look it up. Looking at a restaurant? Find the reviews in seconds. Have you seen a bike you like? Just tap and search Google, where you can buy something similar. Are you stuck while studying? Use the Camera Control button and ask ChatGPT. Visual Intelligence will be added to the Camera Control button later this year.

The Camera Control button revamps the camera experience on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. It can be used in horizontal or vertical positions. It lets you launch the camera with a single press and slide on the button to adjust the zoom. A capacitive sensor underneath enables it to recognize touch gestures and distinguish between a full click and a lighter press; the latter will help you frame that perfect photo.

The 48MP main camera has been vastly improved over previous years. It uses pixel binning to capture 24MP high-resolution photos and crops the middle 12MP sensor to provide a 2x telephoto zoom with a faster aperture than any previous dedicated 2x telephoto camera on an iPhone. The new 48MP ultrawide sensor adds autofocus and enables macro photography with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

An updated thermal design and new thermal substructure enable an elevated gaming experience with up to 30% higher sustained performance for gaming and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This means that games like Resident Evil 7 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage — previously only available on iPhone 15 Pro phones — can now run on the non-Pro iPhone 16 series.

Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are colorful iPhones that will be available in ultra marine, teal green, pink, white, and black. The iPhone 16 will start at 128GB and cost $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus is $100 more at $899 with the same storage. Like many companies, you can also take advantage of trade-ins, and trading in an iPhone 12 or newer will get you up to $800 off your new phone.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as we learn more.