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The Light Flip brings back the flip phone, minus the distractions

The company's first flip phone features a T9 keypad, 5G, USB-C, and LightOS instead of addictive apps.

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Flip phones are having a bit of a comeback. But most modern versions either feel cheaply made or swap one set of distractions for another. That’s exactly what Light says it wants to change with the Light Flip — its first-ever flip phone and the fourth phone the company has released in the past decade. Staying true to the philosophy behind previous Light Phones, the new device combines a classic clamshell design with a minimalist software experience that helps users stay connected without constantly competing for their attention.

A classic flip phone with modern essentials

Unlike many feature phones on the market, the Light Flip doesn’t abandon modern conveniences. It runs LightOS, the company’s custom operating system, while retaining features such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also supports existing LightOS tools, including navigation, a music player, predictive T9 texting, voice-to-text, and audio messaging.

Light Flip Phone Red Colour
Light

On the hardware side, the Light Flip features a 2.8-inch OLED display with a matte finish and a traditional T9 keypad beneath it. It also includes a 12MP camera (using a 50MP sensor), 128GB of storage, 6GB RAM, dual stereo speakers, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Nano SIM and eSIM support, plus a replaceable 1,800mAh battery. The company is also keeping the design refreshingly simple with six color options: Black, Navy, Red, Pink, Yellow, and Light Gray.

Light Flip Phone Yellow Folded
Light

Light says the Flip is aimed at users who like the nostalgia of flip phones but are frustrated by the compromises of current options. Rather than filling the device with social media apps or attention-grabbing software, the company continues its long-standing mission of building phones that encourage more intentional use while still offering useful everyday tools. That philosophy isn’t entirely new. Since launching the original Light Phone through crowdfunding, the company has carved out a niche for minimalist devices that deliberately avoid the endless notifications, feeds, and app ecosystems found on modern smartphones. The Light Flip simply packages that same idea into what is arguably one of the most recognizable phone form factors ever made.

Pricing and availability

The Light Flip will retail for $299, or starting at $39 per month with Light’s mobile service. The company expects to begin shipping the device in April 2027.

Light Flip Phone Design Rear
Light

The timing is interesting, too. At a time when nearly every smartphone maker is racing to squeeze more AI features into their devices, Light is heading in the opposite direction. Instead of asking what else a phone can do, the company is asking what it can leave out. And for users looking to spend less time glued to a screen, that might be the biggest feature of all.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
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