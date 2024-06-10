Continuing the trend started by Resident Evil Village, Capcom is bringing more Resident Evil games to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, starting with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The first-person shooter and soft reboot of the long-running horror franchise will be hitting the iPhone 15 Pro series and all iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or larger on July 2. The publisher also revealed that the Resident Evil 2 remake will be coming to Apple devices in the future, but is still in development.

While you can play Resident Evil games on your Mac with standard mouse and keyboard controls, the mobile versions will feature new controls with an auto fire feature that will allow you to shoot enemies after aiming at them for a certain period of time.

Players will be able to try out the game for free before making a purchase. And once they do, they can play it across all their supported Apple devices thanks to cross progression. Resident Evil 7 is now available for preorder, and will include the Not a Story DLC starring Chris Redfield. The Gold Edition is also available, and will include both Banned Footage DLC stories, the End of Zoe, and other extras.

Capcom has been at the forefront of Apple’s latest push into gaming, announcing last year that Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake would be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad, and that it would run natively — no cloud streaming required. While large-scale video games like these were typically only playable on Macs (and the catalog wasn’t that large to begin with), this signaled that Apple was working on support for even more of its devices.

A lot of these efforts are thanks to Apple’s recent chips. The M3 chips, announced last year, feature a new GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Dynamic Caching, and mesh shaders that work to improve the gaming experience. There’s also the Game Porting Kit to make it easier for developers to port their Windows-supported games over to Apple operating systems.

Capcom also notes that MetalFX, which is Apple’s upscaling technology, helped with the visuals and performance.

