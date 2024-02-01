Apple Vision Pro gets three more surprise launch games

Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro’s launch tomorrow, three surprise launch titles have been revealed: Kluge Interactive’s Synth Riders, and new versions of Illustrated and Patterned from BorderLeap

Synth Riders is a VR rhythm game where players dance as they interact with notes flying toward them and dodge obstacles to the beat of popular songs. Kluge Interactive has redesigned Synth Riders for Apple Vision Pro, using its spatial reality features to include a mode that makes it look like the notes are flying right at you in your own room. At release, over 73 songs will be included, with Kluge sharing the whole track list on Spotify. Kluge released a gameplay video to give people a better idea of what to expect from this version of Synth Riders.

Illustrated and Patterned were both previously released for iOS via Apple Arcade. They are essentially digital jigsaw puzzle games. Illustrated has story elements with each picture and was made in partnership with the Van Gough Museum, while Patterned‘s puzzles are based on images full of repeating patterns. Both have been redesigned around the Apple Vision Pro’s SpatialOS so that players can fully immerse themselves in the puzzles they are solving. They will receive even more puzzles post-launch.

To play Synth Riders, Illustrated, or Patterned, you’ll need an Apple Arcade subscription. That also goes for other Apple Vision Pro launch titles, like Resolution Games’ Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja. Over 100 regular Apple Arcade games are also playable on the Apple Vision Pro, and you can easily connect a Bluetooth controller to the headset in order to play them.

Apple Vision Pro and its unique versions of Synth Riders, Illustrated, and Patterned launch on February 2.

