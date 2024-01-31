 Skip to main content
One of the Apple Vision Pro’s first games lets you play tabletop classics

The key art for Game Room on Apple Vision Pro.
Resolution Games

Developer Resolution Games shared more details on Game Room, its launch title for the Apple Vision Pro that comes out alongside the headset on February 2.

As its name implies, Game Room is a collection of classic tabletop games like chess that Apple Vision Pro users will be able to try out in mixed reality. The Apple Vision Pro’s spatial computing allows for a three-dimensional interface in which players can interact with game pieces or cards using just their hands. At launch, Game Room will include Chess, Solitaire, Hearts, Yacht, and Sea Battle (a take on Battleship), although its developers plan to add more games after launch.

The project does seem to be in good hands, as Resolution Games is a storied VR developer. The studio previously released Demeo, which was more of a Dungeons & Dragons-style tabletop game brought to life in VR. Now, it’s doing that with more casual tabletop classics.

Because Apple Vision Pro headsets will be somewhat rare at first, Resolution Games is making it easy to play this game with other, non-Vision Pro users. Game Room will be included in the Apple Arcade video game subscription service and is accessible across Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad devices.

Apple Vision Pro players can initiate multiplayer matches using SharePlay, which uses FaceTime or iMessage to challenge other players to a match and allows them to communicate. Game Room will also have AI opponents for players to face off against. It joins a small number of gaming experiences made specifically for Apple Vision Pro, including What the Golf? and Super Fruit Ninja. Over 250 Apple Arcade games will also be playable through the headset.

Game Room launches alongside the Apple Vision Pro on February 2.

