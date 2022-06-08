The Steam Deck has been out for months, but many hopeful buyers are still waiting on their handheld. Valve hasn’t been idly shipping units, though. The company continues to add games to its list of Deck Verified titles, which Valve itself has verified to work with the Deck.

This list is mainly focused on games that you can’t play on another handheld (and in some cases, on any other platform). Although Deck Verified games offer the best experience, there are thousands of additional titles that still work on the Steam Deck. Make sure to read our roundup of the best Steam Deck games for a few options. To get the most out of your new handheld, here are the Steam Deck Verified games you should play first.

Elden Ring Trailer 96 % 4/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer FromSoftware Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release February 25, 2022 Read our full Elden Ring review Read more

Valheim Trailer 86 % Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure, Indie Developer Iron Gate AB Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Release February 02, 2021 Read more

God of War Trailer 94 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4 Genre Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer SIE Santa Monica Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Release April 20, 2018 Read more

Persona 4 Golden Trailer 96 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation Vita Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Visual Novel Developer Atlus Publisher NIS America, Atlus, Atlus USA Release June 15, 2012 Read more

Noita Trailer 87 % Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie, Arcade Developer Nolla Games Publisher Nolla Games Release October 15, 2020 Read more

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Trailer 88 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Ryū Ga Gotoku Studios Publisher Sega Release January 16, 2020 Read more

Editors' Recommendations