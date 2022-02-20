The handheld market has always been dominated by Nintendo. It essentially invented it with the original GameBoy, and each subsequent device has only gone on to be more popular and financially successful, leading all the way to the hybrid Nintendo Switch console. Others have attempted to break into that lucrative market, PlayStation most notably with its PSP and PS Vita handhelds, but every other company has backed out for failing to hit that sweet spot of price, power, and compelling software. Enter the Steam Deck.
Marketed as a portal PC, the Steam Deck has all the potential to be a strong competitor to Nintendo’s Switch. The console is an almost completely open platform and is much more powerful, though it does have a much bigger price tag attached. However, if it really can run all your Steam games, that extra upfront cost could be worth it to take your library of hundreds of games wherever you go. That’s assuming all your games will work on the Steam Deck. So far, not every game on Steam has been verified to work on the handheld, so we’ve compiled a full list of what you know you can play right now on your Steam Deck.
We will break down the list of games into three sections: Verified games, playable games, and unsupported games. Verified games are exactly what they sound like: Games Valve has officially stated to work on Steam Deck with no issues. Playable games are ones players have tried out, and while they work, might have some bugs or small issues associated with them. Finally, unsupported games flat out don’t work on the Steam Deck.
Every confirmed game verified for the Steam Deck
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Aeterna Noctis
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Animal Super Squad
- Ape Out
- Aragami
- art of rally
- Automobilista 2
- Baba Is You
- Babble Royale
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battleboom
- Bayonetta
- Beacon
- The Beast Inside
- Before We Leave
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Blasphemous
- Blue Fire
- Boomerang X
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Business Tour – Board Game with Online Multiplayer
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Carto
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Castle Crashers
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Caveblazers
- Celeste
- Chasm
- Chernobylite
- Chorus
- Circuit Superstars
- Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crush Crush
- Cuphead
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Hook
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
- Dark Deity
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Daymare 1998
- Dead Cells
- Dead Estate
- Dead Rising 4
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Death Stranding
- Death Trash
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Demon Turf
- Desperados III
- Despot’s Game: Dystopian Army Builder
- Devil May Cry 5
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dishonored
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- DmC: Devil May Cry
- DOOM II
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Digital Edition of Light
- Drawful 2
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Dying Light
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Elderborn
- Endless Space – Definitive Edition
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West Premium Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epic Battle Fantasy 5
- Everhood
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- The Evil Within
- Evoland
- Evoland 2
- Fable Anniversary
- Fae Tactics
- The Falconeer
- Fallout Shelter
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- Farm Together
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
- Fight Knight
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy IV (3D Remake)
- Final Fantasy VIII – Remastered
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Firewatch
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Football, Tactics & Glory
- Fox Hime Zero
- FTL: Faster Than Light
- Furi
- The Game of Life 2
- Gang Beasts
- Gas Station Simulator
- Genital Jousting
- Ghost Exorcism Inc
- Ghostrunner
- Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
- God of War
- Graveyard Keeper
- GRID
- Griftlands
- Grim Clicker
- GRIME
- Gris
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gujian3
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hades
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
- Haven
- Heave Ho
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hellish Quart
- Hentai Bad Girls
- Hentai Girl Hime
- Hitman
- Hitman 3
- Hollow Knight
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human: Fall Flat
- Huntdown
- Hypercharge: Unboxed
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Idle Wasteland
- INSIDE
- Into the Breach
- Intravenous
- Ion Fury
- Isekai Quest
- Isekai Succubus ~My Genderbent Saga in Another World~
- Jackbox Party Pack
- Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Jackbox Party Pack 5
- Jackbox Party Pack 6
- Jackbox Party Pack 7
- Jackbox Party Pack 8
- Journey
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jump King
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana ZERO
- Kingdom: Classic
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defence
- The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters XIV Steam Edition
- Kitaria Fables
- Kynseed
- The Lands of Eldyn
- Last Evil
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- The LEGO Movie – Videogame
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lethal League Blaze
- Let It Die
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
- Life Is Strange Remastered
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- LIMBO
- Littlewood
- Loop Odyssey
- Luck Be a Landlord
- Mad Max
- Majikoi! Love Me Seriously!
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mega Man 11
- The Messenger
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Unit
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Mini Motorways
- Minoria
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- MO: Astray
- Monster Sanctuary
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
- Mortal Shell
- MudRunner
- Muv-Luv
- Muv-Luv Alternative
- My Friend Pedro
- NBA 2K22
- NEKOPARA Extra
- NEKOPARA Vol. 0
- NEKOPARA Vol. 4
- Nexomon
- Nickolodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nidhogg
- [Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection] Ninja Gaiden Sigma-2
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nobody Saves the World
- Noita
- No Longer Home
- Nuclear Throne
- Obduction
- Octopath Traveller
- Okami HD
- Oozi: Earth Adventure
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Outward
- Overcooked! 2
- Paint the Town Red
- Paradise Killer
- Pathologic 2
- Payday 2
- PictoQuest
- Pit People
- Pit People 2
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Portal 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Project Cars 3
- Project Warlock
- Psychonauts 2
- Rad
- Rain World
- Realm Grinder
- Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Redout: Enhanced Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Renai Karichaimashita: Koikari – Love For Hire
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Ride 4
- Ring of Pain
- Risk of Rain 2
- River City Girls
- Rocket League
- Roguebook
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Roki
- The Room
- Roundguard
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sable
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakura Clicker
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Scarlet Nexus
- Secrets of Grindia
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Seeds of Chaos
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game
- The Sexy Brutale
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- Shop Titans
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Siralim Ultimate
- Skater XL – The Ultimate Skateboarding Game
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sonic Generations Collection
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Stick Fight: The Game
- A Story About My Uncle
- Strange Horticulture
- Streets of Rogue
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Supaplex
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Robot Wars 30
- Supraland Six Inches Under
- Tales of Arise
- Tap Wizard 2
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- This Is the Police 2
- Tohu
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Total War: Warhammer II
- A traveler’s photo album
- Travellers Rest
- Treasure of Nadia
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TSIOQUE
- Tunche
- Twelve Minutes
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger
- UnderMine
- Unpacking
- UNSIGHTED
- Until We Die
- Untitled Goose Game
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampire Survivors
- Vampyr
- Vanquish
- Voidigo
- Webbed
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- What the Golf?
- Windjammers 2
- Wizard of Legend
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- World of Horror
- WWE 2K19
- Wytchwood
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Your Chronicle
- Yu Gi Oh! Duel Links
Every playable game on Steam Deck
- 100% Orange Juice
- 7 Days to Die
- AI*Shoujo/AI*
- Airport CEO
- American Truck Simulator
- Among Trees
- Among Us
- The Ascent
- As Far As The Eye
- Assassins’ Creed IV Black Flag
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Automation Empire
- Barony
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- BeamNG.drive
- Bejeweled 3
- Black Book
- Black Skylands
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Bloons TD Battles 2
- Bloons TD 5
- Bloons TD 6
- Bravely Default II
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Cats in Time
- Caves of Qud
- Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
- Cities: Skylines
- City Car Driving
- Cookie Clicker
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
- The Crew
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Daemon X Machina
- A Dance of Fire and Ice
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Darkest Dungeon
- Dead Space 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Disgaea 2 PC
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Don’t Starve Together
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Dungreed
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Earth Defense Force 5
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition
- Element TD 2 – Tower Defense
- Empyrion – Galactic Survival
- Everyday Genius: SquareLogic
- F1 2021
- Factorio
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VII
- Fireworks Mania – An Explosive Simulator
- Football Manager 2019
- Football Manager 2021
- Football Manager 2022
- The Forest
- Garfield Kart
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
- GemCraft – Frostborn Wrath
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Grim Dawn
- Hearts of Iron IV
- HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition
- Humankind
- IdleOn – The Idle MMO
- I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator
- Inscryption
- Islanders
- It Takes Two
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingsway
- Leaf Blower Revolution – Idle Game
- Left to Survive: Shooter PVP
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
- Library of Ruina
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Nightmares II
- The Long Drive
- Loop Hero
- Lost in Random
- Madden NFL 21
- Madden NFL 22
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Madness: Project Nexus
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Master Reboot
- MMORPG Tycoon 2
- Monster Hunter: World
- Muck
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Need for Speed Heat
- NGU Idle
- NGU Industries
- NieR: Automata
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- NIMBY Rails
- Offworld Trading Company
- Outer Wilds
- Pathfinder Adventures
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Path of Exile
- PC Building Simulator
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Planet Coaster
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- Poker Night at the Inventory
- Poly Bridge 2
- Popup Dungeon
- Prison Simulator
- Psychonauts
- Quantum Break
- Railroads Online!
- Ready or Not
- Regency Solitaire
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Robotics;Notes Elite
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- The Room Three
- Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Secret Neighbor: Hello Neighbor Multiplayer
- Serin Fate
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slasher’s Keep
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 3
- SNOW – The Ultimate Edition
- SnowRunner
- Soda Dungeon 2
- Sonic Adventure 2
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Space Haven
- SpeedRunners
- Spiral Knights
- Sprocket
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- State of Decay: YOSE
- STEINS;GATE
- Stellaris
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- The Surge
- Sword of Legends Online
- System Shock 2
- Tales of Maj’Eyal
- Tales of Zestiria
- Thief Simulator
- Titanfall 2
- tModLoader
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Total War: Warhammer II
- TrackMania2 Stadium
- Tribes of Midgard
- Twilight Struggle
- Two Point Hospital
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Unreal Tournament 2004: Editor’s Choice Edition
- Valheim
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- Warno
- War Thunder
- Wasteland 3
- A Way Out
- West of Loathing
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- World Nations Game
- XCOM 2
Every unsupported game confirmed on Steam Deck
- ArcheAge: Unchained
- Arizona Sunshine
- Back 4 Blood
- Black Desert
- Black Squad
- Bless Unleashed
- Budget Cuts
- Closers
- Conan Exiles
- The Crew 2
- Crossout
- Dead By Daylight
- Deadside
- Deceit
- Digimon Masters Online
- DJMAX Respect V
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Due Process
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- For Honor
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gears 5
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hell Let Loose
- Hunt: Showdown
- Insurgency
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Job Simulator
- Jump Force
- Just Cause 2
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Last Oasis
- Lemnis Gate
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Loco Dojo
- Mabinogi
- Moero Chronicle
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Naruto No Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- New World
- Outriders
- Persona 4 Golden
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
- PlanetSide 2
- Post Scriptum
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- QuiVr
- Rec Room
- Rogue Company
- Scavengers
- Soulworker
- Squad
- Taphouse VR
- theBlue
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Totally Accurate Battlegrounds
- Vindictus
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Z1 Battle Royale
