If you’re a PC gamer, Steam is your best friend. Valve changed how the best PC games were bought and played when it created this platform and we’ve never looked back. Others like Epic and Ubisoft have tried to create their own launchers, but the hardcore gamers will never abandon Steam. It isn’t just for convenience, either. Steam sales offer the best deals in the entire industry, with massive games regularly seeing discounts of 50%, 60%, 70% or more. Most of us hold off on buying upcoming PC games we’re excited about in hopes that the price will be slashed in an upcoming Steam sale. But how long will you need to wait until the next sale? Steam sales come regularly, but if you’re looking to save up for the next one, here’s how long you have.

When is the next Steam sale?

The next scheduled Steam sale is the Autumn sale, which will run from November 27 through December 4. This will be the second to last major sale of the year after the Summer sale and before the Winter sale that will close out the year.

Recommended Videos

Steam sales do pop up all the time between the major seasonal ones, but the four big sales are always the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter sales, so your best bet at a great deal is to wait for these events.