 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

When is the next Steam sale?

By
A dynamic collection in Steam.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re a PC gamer, Steam is your best friend. Valve changed how the best PC games were bought and played when it created this platform and we’ve never looked back. Others like Epic and Ubisoft have tried to create their own launchers, but the hardcore gamers will never abandon Steam. It isn’t just for convenience, either. Steam sales offer the best deals in the entire industry, with massive games regularly seeing discounts of 50%, 60%, 70% or more. Most of us hold off on buying upcoming PC games we’re excited about in hopes that the price will be slashed in an upcoming Steam sale. But how long will you need to wait until the next sale? Steam sales come regularly, but if you’re looking to save up for the next one, here’s how long you have.

When is the next Steam sale?

Beautiful RGB gaming PC.
Resul Kaya / Unsplashed

The next scheduled Steam sale is the Autumn sale, which will run from November 27 through December 4. This will be the second to last major sale of the year after the Summer sale and before the Winter sale that will close out the year.

Recommended Videos

Steam sales do pop up all the time between the major seasonal ones, but the four big sales are always the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter sales, so your best bet at a great deal is to wait for these events.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
This free Steam tool will make your Jackbox Party Pack nights even better
A screen from Jackbox Games' Tee K.O. 2 that shows a mountain with the words "Make a shirt" at the top.

Picture it: You're at a party and you all decide you want to play a Jackbox party game. However, the person in charge has every single pack. How do you choose which game you play? If you want to play, say Trivia Murder Party 2 , how do you even go about finding it? Now the party isn't fun anymore.

Well, in an announcement on Thursday, Jackbox Games revealed The Jackbox Megapicker, a free launcher that helps you view your entire Jackbox library and find the games you want.

Read more
Kingdom Hearts is about to consume your life on Steam
From left: Goofy, Sora, and Donald Duck about to fight in Kingdom Hearts

Square Enix announced Monday that many games in its Kingdom Hearts series are finally coming to Steam on June 13. So, if you've never played a Kingdom Hearts game before or just want to own it on another platform, you're in luck.

Kingdom Hearts is an expansive, gigantic series, so not every game is coming to Steam. Some of them were mobile exclusive, for example. That said, 10 games will be available, including the mainline series, along with a bunch of side games that add details to the story.

Read more
A Redditor ‘didn’t know’ about the Steam Deck, so they built their own
The homemade Ryzen Deck sitting on a desk.

It's hard to imagine that anyone interested in portable gaming hasn't heard of the Steam Deck, but one Redditor says they "didn't know" it existed. And because of that, they decided to build their own.

The 3D-printed contraption comes from Raven0606, who shared images of the completed handheld on the r/SBCGaming subreddit, which is dedicated to handheld emulators. The build took nine months to complete, and Raven0606 dubbed it the Ryzen Deck in honor of the Steam Deck (they found out about Valve's handheld halfway through the build process).

Read more